A video is making Reddit users smile. It shows a couple at what looks like a wedding, blowing out candles on what appears to be a cake. The woman struggles to blow out her side, with a candle or two still remaining lit. They kiss each other, and her husband helps put the candle out with a surprising method.

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The room is dark and in front of the couple is a large cake covered in candles. It’s hard to tell just how many candles there are. Each partner starts on one side of the cake and works their way toward the middle, blowing out the candles. The husband had no problems blowing out the candles on his side, but his wife struggled a bit.

The candles on the end of the cake were still lit, but her husband had an unconventional method for putting them out. He reaches over, without fear, and puts his hand on the flame. The candles go out, and the guests around them scream with delight.

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“I’ll touch that fire for you,” reads the caption of the Reddit post. The video prompted a range of reactions from commenters.

“Oh that was smooth af,” one wrote. Another replied, “FR, that's husband rizz right there.”

While many were impressed, others thought the husband was more focused on putting out the candles than on the kiss they shared in the middle.

Some Commenters Thought He Was Too Focused on the Candles

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“Na the smooth bit was supposed to be the meeting in the middle to kiss but he flopped it,” someone responded. “Yeah, he fucked up lmao,” replied another. “The whole point is the meet in the middle and kiss, but he was so focused on blowing out the candles he forgot to do the important bit. Honestly, I'd probably end up doing the same. My impulse would be to look back and see if I've blown them all out, forgetting the entire point of the exercise, like everything in my life.”

Other commenters thought it didn’t matter if they messed up blowing out the candles because they will never forget the special moment. “To be fair his wife is beautiful and he looks great, on his wedding day. Ain’t no fuck ups there lol he looks happy, THEY do,” wrote one user. Someone replied, “For sure, this will be a great memory for them, and I hope they have a wonderful life together. I just empathize with a dude being a bit scatter-brained lol.”

Someone else thought the move showed how noble he was. “ Everyone in that room has now understood that he got her covered, whatever it takes, even when she doesn't even know it. He's gained everlasting support just by showing class.”

The remaining candles became part of the moment captured in the video.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the video's original source or the circumstances surrounding the moment captured in it.





