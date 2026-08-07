A bus passenger posted a video on X criticizing a driver for pressing the fare-evasion button while she was trying to board with her bags. But the question most people in the comments are asking is whether or not she ever truly intended to pay her bus far to begin with.

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The video comes amid ongoing discussions about fare evasion on public transportation. In some areas, officers have been assigned to ride public transit systems as part of efforts to address fare evasion. According to a recent report from WTTW News, the Cook County sheriff has dedicated a special CTA police force for public transit, and one of the first problems they found was fare evasion.

She knew exactly what she was doing and still chose to play the victim.



She thinks everyone around her is an idiot.



Once you sit down, the driver knows full well you’re not getting up until your stop. pic.twitter.com/SQT7ofeITz — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 7, 2026

The short post was re-shared by @ImMemo0 and began with the creator zooming in on the bus entrance with text written on the screen which read, "Bus drivers be so quick to press that fare evasion button." The text continued, "Like I'm supposed to tap and carry these bags? Like can I put them down?"

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But if the bus driver has a history of dealing with "fare evasion" and recognizes a pattern, then he's likely already looking for certain cues. And if she checked off on some of those cues, then it would make sense why he would be prepared to push the button.

Passenger's Response to Fare-Evasion Alarm Sparks Debate Among Commenters

One person wrote, "Just be a decent person. She’s not owed a free ride. Pay like everyone else."

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While the video does not disclose the creator's location, CTA bus drivers are instructed to avoid confrontation and keep the bus moving instead of engaging in disputes over unpaid fares. The video does not provide enough information to determine whether the driver's actions followed the transit system's policies.

The final text on the screen says that as soon as she put her bags down on the bus, the driver hit the fare evasion alarm. And when she heard the alarm, she wrote, "Now I'm really not paying." The exchange prompted debate over whether passengers should be expected to pay the fare.

One X user shared a similar experience, writing, "My husband uses public transportation to get to work because we work opposite shifts and says he’s the only one who pays."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, including the location of the bus or the driver's reasoning for pressing the fare-evasion alarm. The story is based on the video and accounts shared on social media.