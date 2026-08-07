A woman is reliving the frustration she felt four years after discovering her then-husband of 10 years was cheating on her.

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That's because after all that time had passed and the two divorced, he sent her a 15-page letter finally apologizing. But according to her, he also played the blame game, suggesting her actions were the reason he had the affair.

Here's How She Found Out About the Cheating

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Reddit user u/MarsupialDesigner558 shared her experience in the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit about how she found out her husband of 10 years was cheating and the unexpected way he reacted when she confronted him.

She began her post by explaining that she was "having a moment of rage" because, after four years had passed since their divorce, he sent her a 15-page letter. While it included the apology he never gave her after she found out, she says he didn't take full responsibility for what happened.

She then recalled how it all happened, revealing what first made her think he was cheating, and that was when he started "acting different than normal." She said that since she had experience with cheating men in the past, she "knew this was what was happening."

When she confronted him, she says he changed the conversation, telling her he was acting differently because "he was having second thoughts about our marriage and wasn't sure if he wanted to be married to me anymore because he was 'tired of the responsibility of having kids' and no longer wanted to be a father."

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For context, the couple shares three children, who were 1, 3, and 5 at the time this was all happening.

But she wasn’t satisfied with his response and so she decided to do some digging, only to find out that he was having an affair that had been going on for almost two months. She says she immediately hired a lawyer and filed for divorce.

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During this time, she learned the woman he was having an affair with was the person he had hired to help out with their family business, but she had never met her and only handled paying her salary.

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She says she also went through some surveillance cameras and found footage of them getting intimate. She also uncovered texts they had sent between each other that she says, "I wish I could unsee." To make matters worse, she says he didn't want anything to do with their kids at the time and allowed her to receive sole custody.

Four years later, and she received a thick envelope from him containing a 15-page letter where she says he finally apologized because he hadn't before.

While he offered that apology and admitted he was attracted to the girl because she reminded him of her when they first met, she says he blamed her for tending to their kids so much and suggested that if she had had more time, "he wouldn't have done it."

While she says he is now more involved with the kids, even spending more time with them, she says she wants to "rip [her] hair out and scream." The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit.