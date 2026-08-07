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Women Mistake EV Chargers for Gas Pumps in Walmart Parking Lot — ‘Look, They Got Gas Pumps’

6:17 PM CDT on August 7, 2026

Women Hilariously Mistakes Electric Vehicle Chargers Were Gas Pumps in Parking Lot

Women Hilariously Mistakes Electric Vehicle Chargers Were Gas Pumps in Parking Lot

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A group of women were trying to find parking at Walmart when they hilariously mistook an electric vehicle charger for a gas pump. Two of the women in the backseat had the same opinion, but the woman driving quickly reminded them that there are no gas pumps outside of gas stations. The conversation left everyone involved laughing.

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“Look, they got gas pumps” the women say in unison. “There are gas pumps on the Walmart,” they continued. Someone in front of the car quickly told them they were mistaken.

“That’s the charging thing for the car,” they say, clarifying what was an electric vehicle charger, not a gas pump. The woman who mistook the charger for a gas pump understood they were different, but she says, “It’s the charging thing but still, it’s like…” I think she was trying to explain that it looked similar to a gas pump.

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The video was funny, showing a harmless misunderstanding. People on X reacted to the misunderstanding.

Some commenters could relate to thinking something was one thing until getting closer to get the full view. “In their defense they did realise they were chargers up close! I once thought a phone landline junction box was a trombone someone left off the roadway! I was pretty young at the time and walked all the way over there to check it out,” one person wrote. “I’m Caucasian… had a brain fart… thought they were vacuums,” another added.

Some People Couldn't Imagine Why They Thought a Charger Was a Gas Pump

For some reason, there were people in the comments saying cruel things about the women. They claimed they had low IQs because they made a simple mistake. Let’s be real, the electrical vehicle chargers in this video did look a bit like gas pumps. No one wants to be called stupid over a harmless misunderstanding. 

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Someone joked that no gas pumps exist outside of a proper gas station, and they were right. “Yeah, random self-help gas pumps in a parking lot.” Others pointed out the sign attached to the chargers that says ‘EV charging only.’ However, when they were far away from the charger, they likely couldn’t make out the text.

Another commenter asked if they were brave enough to try putting it in their gas tank. Clearly, at least one person in the car knew it wasn’t a gas pump and would have prevented that from happening. Others asked if this could actually be a real video, “This can’t be real, right??”

Someone thought the post was ragbait that people were falling for. “Don't you think it's odd that they recorded it and then posted it? You fell for it you fucking moron!”

Regardless of the intent of the video, many people laughed along with the women by sharing similar experiences, while others provided criticism. 

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, including its original source or the context in which the women mistook the EV chargers for gas pumps.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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