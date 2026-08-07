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Man Buys Rare Steel Home From 1940s — ‘These Things Are Living Pieces of Postwar History’

5:00 PM CDT on August 7, 2026

Man Buys One of the Rarest Homes in the Country ‘Everything Is Made Out of Steel’

Man Buys One of the Rarest Homes in the Country ‘Everything Is Made Out of Steel’

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A man’s purchase of a rare Lustron home has sparked discussion on X. The homes were built primarily of steel in the 1940s and 1950s, and only a small number are still standing. Their rarity has led some people on X to worry that he could make major changes to the home.

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“He just bought one of the rarest houses in America… a Lustron Home,” the caption reads. “Only about 2,500 of these prefab houses were ever made (1948–1950) in a former airplane factory in Columbus, Ohio. The house is almost entirely steel — walls, ceilings, roof, even the bathroom panels — finished in porcelain enamel so they’d never need painting and could last for a very long time.”

It continued, “The company went bankrupt after just two years, but a lot of these houses are still standing strong today. This one needs work, and I really hope he brings it back to its original glory instead of modernizing it beyond recognition. These things are living pieces of postwar history.”

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In the video, the man mentions how cool he thinks the house is. However, it looks like he buys homes to flip and resell them, which means he might make serious changes that take away its uniqueness. 

Why Lustron Homes Were Unusual for Their Time

He reveals there is a plaque inside that proves how rare homes like this are. “This is the 1015th Lustron Home manufactured. Apparently, this company went bankrupt after they built 2500 of them. They were built fast and tried to revolutionize a home product but unfortunately it didn’t pan out.”

Commenters were invested in the home on X. “Some people have tried to preserve these homes themselves. “There are a bunch of these in Northern VA and maybe 15 years ago I was trying to get the curators at the Woodlawn & Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighey House to add one of these homes but they just couldn't see there way.” Another commenter wrote, “Yep, the Industrial Building Complex closed them down, they were made too well. There is on in the town I grew up in a great investment.”

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“I was looking at a Lustron home in Cincinnati a few years back, and it was almost all original. They're so cool. A lot of work ahead for him though, not for a weekend warrior!” Another person shared. Someone else wrote, “I had a great aunt and uncle that lived in one of those in Palatine IL. They were very proud of it.”

Some commenters raised concerns about potential safety issues with the home's materials. Much of the discussion focused on preserving the homes' original features. The comments included support for documenting the rare home.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details surrounding the home, including the buyer's plans for the property. The story is based on the video and claims shared on X.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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