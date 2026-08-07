A woman is getting called out online after one X user accused her of displaying “blatant anti-white racism culture.” @libsoftiktok on X shared a clip that appears to come from the woman’s TikTok, where she explains that she would rather give a sale to a Black store owner on TikTok Shop than a white person selling the same product.

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Woman says she won’t buy stuff from White people



This is the blatant anti-White racism culture that the Left created. pic.twitter.com/MndhF5MaTk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2026

Woman Explains Why She Prefers Some TikTok Shop Sellers

The woman in the clip opens by telling viewers, “You can call me racist if you want.” She then explains why she gave that disclaimer. “If I see a cutie patootie white girl selling something cute in the TikTok Shop that I really want, like, I’ll add it to my cart,” she says.

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At that point, she appears to be saying she has no problem supporting a white business owner. But this is where some viewers began taking issue with what she said next. “But then if I see a Black baddie is selling the same thing, I will literally go delete it from my cart and re-add it using the Black girl’s link so that she gets the commission instead.”

While the woman had no issue sharing her shopping preference online, people in the comments also didn’t hold back with their reactions. “This is how pathetic society has gotten. It's just sad that people hate anyone for no reason. I don't care what color your skin is, it's about how you treat me,” one person wrote.

Another criticized the woman for assuming she could earn someone’s respect simply by supporting their business, writing, “This dumbass thinks she can earn black girls love or respect. She really doesn't know black women. They look at her the SAME WAY she looks at white women.”

Another user responded to her comments, and wrote, “Being anti-white doesn't make white people disappear, silly woman. Buy what you please because no one cares. The world does not revolve around you. You have a choice to behave like a Twit or like a real human being.”

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Says the moron taking into a phone that was invented and marketed by white people. Sitting in her home which is probably financed through a bank run by white people…..or rented out from a white landlord. Laying on bedding made by machines created by white people. — Valhingen Graveyard (@StiersGene) August 6, 2026

Meanwhile, another commenter acknowledged that while she does have the right to make that choice, it’s a “ridiculous” one. “That is her right. It is ridiculous, but it is her right,” they wrote.

Some commenters defended her right to make that choice. One person had a different take, suggesting that no matter who someone buys from, the money will eventually make its way through different communities. “Literally, how banal is this? I can't even imagine who the f*** would care. No matter what you buy, and from whom... sooner or later the money, through the spending chain, will systematically touch all races. So really what are you trying to prove?” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the woman's full context. The story is based on the video and reactions shared on social media.