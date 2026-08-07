A man posted on the r/BoyDinnerDiaries subreddit about problems in his marriage. He said his drinking problem had put his marriage at risk. He and his wife were trying to repair their marriage, but he feared one decision before a date may have ended their relationship.

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When he and his wife were meeting up for a date, the man made a quick stop into a liquor store. Since his drinking was the main reason their marriage was struggling, his wife was devastated, even though he thought it would impress her that he was being honest.

“I might have ruined my marriage today,” he wrote. He shared how his drinking problem made their relationship rocky. “Long story short, I’ve had a drinking problem for a while. My wife finally got sick of me being constantly drunk around her and our 5-month-old, and moved in with her parents about 3 weeks ago until I got my shit together. I signed up for rehab, got prescribed naltrexone, and started going to support meetings, all the things she wants me to do before she comes home.”

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While they were trying to make strides to strengthen their marriage before she returned home, something happened that changed everything. “We were supposed to have a nice date today, have lunch at the place we went on our first date and go thrifting this afternoon. She winds up running a bit late, so I park and walk around downtown until I wind up at a beer store I used to visit. I decided to go in and look around while I was waiting for her. She called to let me know what had been delaying her, and I told her I was at the beer shop and I was thinking about getting a drink.”

He Tells His Wife He Stopped at a Beer Store

His wife was upset by his decision to stop at the beer store. “I told her this because I thought, “she’ll appreciate the honesty, and she’ll be able to tell me to leave instead of messing up.” Instead, she gets chilly, cancels our plans, and tells me that this might be the end. Currently trying not to spiral and failing.”

He turned to Reddit for support, but commenters largely focused on his drinking problem. The majority of them wanted him to go to impatient rehab to help fix his marriage and manage his addiction.

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Buddy. Your life is disintegrating. Today right now in front of you. It is because of alcohol.I've been in that seat. That seat sucks. You're doing the "well maybe I'm not like a full blown alcoholic" thing. So stop that. You ARE a full blown alcoholic. Your wife is GONE. This is not the time to fuck around. No pussyfooting,” one person wrote. “Now your choice is an easy one: throw yourself into recovery as the single most important thing in your life. Or, don't. But that's not going super great so maybe do the other thing.”

Many commenters encouraged him to focus on recovery and address his drinking problem.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/BoyDinnerDiaries.