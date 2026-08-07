Youth sports are a coming-of-age time for many kids. But this viral video of coaches pumping up their youth football team by letting them swear has people online divided

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In the video, which is currently making the rounds on X, a coach can be seen leading his team as the players chant "You little b****h-a**, f**k-a** b******!" Whoever is filming the video can be heard chuckling at the chant.

This reaction has sparked outrage among some, with them calling the parents complicit for not saying anything and for going along with it. But in the video, it does not seem like it is really bothering anybody, and in fact does seem to be a good bonding exercise for the team as they get ready to head out onto the field.

Coaches pumping up their youth football team of young boys by letting them chant, “You little bitch-ass, fuck-ass bitches!”



Even more disturbing, not a single parent appears to object to this vile chant. pic.twitter.com/bWm9kaN0Q6 — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 6, 2026

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Online Debate Centers on the Team's Pre-Game Chant

Some commenters argued that children will inevitably encounter profanity. Some users argued that a football field can be a place where kids feel more comfortable using language they might avoid at school or home.

"I don’t think the song or language is appropriate for this age but these kids are doing a positive activity and there are a lot of men around supporting them in this activity. You need to choose your battles…" one user defended.

One former coach weighed in: "I coached youth and high school hockey for over 10 years. We let the kids swear. Since they couldn’t do it in school or at home it was a coming of age thing. Contact sports are simulated war. Outcomes matter. This activity prepares them for the sacrifices needed to win."

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Some commenters argued that the chant teaches aggression and intimidation rather than sportsmanship. However, the chant takes place before the game and does not appear to be directed at the team's opponents.

This is also not an opportunity for racial comments, which is unfortunately what many others in the comments are doing and which will not be highlighted here. The footage shows the team participating in the pre-game chant.

"Im not saying i agree with it but its a football team and its hyping the kids up to go out and hit hard," one user wrote.. This is the attitude more should have in situations like this. If no one is being hurt, then what is the harm?

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made by commenters. The details are based on the footage and accounts shared on social media.