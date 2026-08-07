Husband Refuses to Pay for Wife’s Friends’ Dinner

A husband is going viral online after he refused to cover the dinner bill for his wife and her friends following a movie premiere.

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The clip, which was reshared by X user @ainallves, opens with the man telling the waiter that he's going to need separate checks. The waiter then asks if he wants the bill split five ways since that's how many people dined together. His wife, confused, looks over at him and asks why they're getting separate checks. "I'm not paying for them," the husband tells her, referring to her friends, prompting reactions from her friends.

Man Reufeses To Pay For His Wife's Friends Food after Movie Premiere. Says they are old not to pay for themselves ?? pic.twitter.com/pDwnhn5BIA — Daina (@Dainallves) August 6, 2026

The Husband Says His Wife's Friends Can Pay for Themselves

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After telling his wife that her friends can pay for themselves, presumably because they're adults, she assures him that since her friends came to the event for them, they should foot the bill.

She then tells her husband that one of her friends even flew out for the event and says she doesn't understand why he doesn't want to pay for everyone's meal. He tells her he's only paying for her food before looking over at her friends and asking, "Y'all can't pay for yourselves?"

One woman responds, "I thought you was treatin'," as she sets her leftovers down on the table. The woman next to her then says, "I mean, if I got to, but you said you was gonna pay."

Confused by what he's being accused of, the man responds, "What the hell?" He then looks over at his wife and says, "Matter of fact, I'm not gonna pay for your food now."

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Frustrated by the situation, the husband stands up and says, "Y'all can pay for my food," prompting one of her friends to reply, "Thank God we all got money." And just as divided as the husband and wife were over who was supposed to cover the bill, so were the commenters.

This is 2026, those women should be able to pay it themselves. If not, call their husband or sons. I would be ashamed to eat at a restaurant without preparing the money to pay for it. — tdla8ta (@tdla8ta) August 7, 2026

Many sided with the man, with one person writing, "This is 2026, those women should be able to pay it themselves," adding, "If not, call their husband or sons. I would be ashamed to eat at a restaurant without preparing the money to pay for it." Meanwhile, another chimed in with, "He literally said what we've all been thinking at a group dinner, and I respect it."

But not everyone was on the husband's side. Others were quick to call out the wife for putting her husband in that situation. There were also a few commenters sprinkled into the mix who felt the video might have been staged, with one person calling it "ragebait" and another suggesting it was just a skit.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or determine whether the interaction was staged. The story is based on footage and accounts shared on social media.