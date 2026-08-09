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Mother Says School Sent Seven-Year-Old Son Home for Wearing a Skirt on First Day — She Is Considering Suing for Discrimination

8:33 AM CDT on August 9, 2026

Mom defends son wearing a skirt to class.

Mom defends son wearing a skirt to class.

|Facebook/LoveAlwayz Infinity and Pexels/gsregvrd

An X post from @raphousetv2 shared screenshots from a mother identified on Facebook as LoveAlwayz Infinity, describing an incident on her son's first day at a new elementary school.

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She wrote that her seven-year-old son started second grade excited about the school, but then she received a message on the first day itself asking her to pick him up because he was dressed "inappropriately."

The woman wrote that nothing her son wore violated any stated law or rule, adding, "I let my children express themselves." She is considering suing the school for discrimination, writing that her son "is there for an education not to be judged" and should feel safe at school.

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She wrote that she believed girls in his class and his teacher were "jealous of him," which she said led to the matter being brought to the principal's attention.

A separate screenshot included in the post shows a text exchange between the mother and a person identified as "Dr. Smith," described in the messages as calling from the elementary school.

In the picture, the sender wrote that the child, could not remain at school "dressed inappropriately," stating, "You sent him to school in a skirt. Boys must dress like boys and girls must dress like girls. It's highly inappropriate for his age." The message said the child would need to change clothes or leave, adding that he would sit in in-school suspension otherwise.

In her reply shown in the screenshot, the mother wrote, "I let my son express himself. It doesn't say anything in the code of conduct of how genders dress. As long as he has on the correct colors." A photo included in the post shows the child wearing a tan pleated skirt, a navy polo shirt, and sneakers.

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Some replies focused on the child's age and understanding of the situation. One commenter wrote, "I feel he is too young to understand the world and its illogical views. Wait until he's old enough to stand his ground in these situations."

Another commenter wrote, "And he looks alright, really good, following school dress code, and if boys are wearing it they're dressed like boys, schools should teach the truth!!!"

One user said that public school families need to follow the rules set by those schools. They wrote, "Y'all gotta follow public school rules if you want this then send your kid to a private school that allows it, stop forcing your norms on everyone else."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the mother, the school, or the person identified as "Dr. Smith" in the screenshots. The authenticity of the text exchange shown in the screenshots could not be confirmed. The details above reflect the screenshots as shared on X by @raphousetv2 and the mother's Facebook post. The child has not been identified by name in this article.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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