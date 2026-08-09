A video showing a Rivian charging at a Costco station has sparked debate over public EV charging costs. The driver spent $64.59 and waited more than an hour before reaching 94% charge.

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Costco has been installing new “Electrify America” fast charging EV chargers



Here’s an inside look at the time it takes to charge a Rivian and the cost



- The Rivian is at 27% when she pulls in

- It will take 1 hour 10 minutes to get to 100%

- It costs $62 to charge to 94%… pic.twitter.com/vieiYzyCve — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 8, 2026

The supplied video does not identify its original creator. In the clip, the driver says she plugged her Rivian into an Electrify America charger during a Costco shopping trip. She started the session with 27% battery remaining. The charger estimated one hour and 10 minutes for a full charge.

By the time she finished shopping, the driver still had about 10 minutes remaining. Her charging bill had already reached $62.89. She unplugged the vehicle after 61 minutes. The final cost reached $64.59, while the battery showed 94% charge.

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At the time of publication, the video garnered about 798,000 views and over 13,000 likes.

Rivian Charging Costs Spark Debate Online

The driver then questioned the economics of charging an EV battery at public stations. She calculated a hypothetical zero-to-100% session at roughly $92.50. She also pointed to the Rivian’s typical driving range. According to her estimate, the vehicle could travel roughly 300 to 420 miles.

Her calculation quickly caught attention online. Critics argued that the charging cost was higher than gasoline for similar driving distances.

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One commenter argued that home charging changes the equation. “Most EV charging occurs overnight at home at much cheaper rates,” the commenter wrote.

Another person shared their own Tesla charging experience. “My Tesla takes $12 per 300 miles of charge. Equivalent gas is $60,” they wrote.

A third commenter focused on the charging time. “An hour and ten minutes in Costco runs 500 or so,” they wrote.

Others argued that drivers should avoid charging to 100% during most trips. One commenter explained, “It’s not meant to fill up. It’s meant to help you charge just enough to get home.”

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Those examples highlight a major distinction between home charging and public fast charging. Electrify America says pricing varies by location, plan, and energy consumption. The company also lets drivers check current prices through its app or directly at chargers. Electrify America says idle fees can apply after charging ends.

Electrify America operates more than 1,080 charging stations across North America. The network currently lists more than 5,600 Hyper-Fast chargers. Costco locations also host Electrify America charging infrastructure. Electrify America specifically highlights Costco among its commercial charging installations.

However, the Rivian driver’s experience does not represent every EV charging session. Charging costs can change significantly based on location, vehicle, battery size, and charging plan.

Home charging can also dramatically change the ownership equation. Drivers without convenient home charging may face different costs and longer charging stops.

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The video ultimately raised a familiar EV debate. Public fast charging can offer convenience, but drivers may pay more for that convenience. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the video’s original source. The charging figures in this article come from the supplied video and screenshots.