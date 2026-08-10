A woman working as a security guard has received criticism online after she posted a controversial video. She claims that if Black people were to ‘hunt’ white people, it would be an eye for an eye, evening the playing field. Many viewers on X knew that there were issues with racism and wanted to fix it, but believed her choice of words were a bit intense.

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Security woman says that if black people start “hunting” white people, their problems will be solved.



In the comments, she said she was expecting her video to go viral. You know what to do! pic.twitter.com/2iHYgFmLhy — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 9, 2026

The video starts with the woman saying, “I bet if we started hunting them, the problems would stop.” She repeated herself, “If we start hunting them, like they’re hunting us, the problems would stop.”

She repeats the phrase for a third time before saying, ‘More crimes against humanity, I said what I said. “More crimes against humanity, I said what I said. I will keep on saying it.” She captioned the video, “An eye for an eye. Y’all don’t hear me!”

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The video made its rounds on X. The platform is notorious for extreme beliefs, and the video drew strong reactions in the comments. Many of them engaged in racist conversation, while others thought the woman could have phrased her thoughts in a better way.”

The Security Guard Had X Talking

The account that shared the woman’s video captioned it, “Security woman says that if black people start “hunting” white people, their problems will be solved,” continuing, “In the comments, she said she was expecting her video to go viral. You know what to do!”

This opened up a conversation. Someone thought there was a bigger issue at hand. “Yeah, it would solve a lot of the problems, but not all of them. Most of our problems come from the government, but I mean if they’re hunting us, we can wipe them out like it’s nothing,” they wrote.

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Others thought it was important for all races to come together, “She needs to be arrested and sentenced to prison for inciting a race war. White and black Americans need to unite together more NOW than ever before,” she wrote. “Get rid of these people who want to keep both races at odds with each other.

“Amplifying calls for violence just fuels the fire. Real safety comes from basic human dignity and accountability, not hunting each other,” another person added.

Many commenters believed she would lose her job after making this statement while wearing her employer's uniform. “If someone can figure out what security company she works for, she'll get fired immediately for doing a video like this with her uniform on,” wrote one person. Another added, “I hope she enjoyed that security job while it lasted because I can guarantee her that she will be unemployed come Monday morning.”

The video drew mixed reactions, with some commenters defending the sentiment behind the woman's remarks while others criticized her for appearing to advocate violence based on race.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the identity and employment of the woman featured in it.