A video from a Subway in Jacksonville, Florida, is going viral after a dispute between an employee and customer escalated over a comment about the customer's complexion. In the video, the employee is on the phone with the police after an apparent altercation.

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"You are being impatient, rude, and loud," the employee tells the customer.

The man filming the video says, "Sir, you kept my food sitting on the table and got an attitude when I said something about it."

The employee does not respond to the complaint and instead describes the customer to police as a “dark-skinned Black man,” a description that the customer takes offense to.

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“I'm not dark-skinned. I'm caramel-complected. Get it right,” you can hear the man say. The employee does not address the customer's objection as he continues speaking with police. Because the customer filming is not shown, his appearance cannot be independently verified from the video.

Subway, Always…caramel?



Yes, curious caption. But this Subway in Jacksonville just turned a basic service complaint into a full racial skin-tone debate.



Customer: You left my food sitting and got an attitude.



Worker: You’re being impatient, rude and loud.



He’s on the phone… pic.twitter.com/VbXyxwyxxv — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) August 9, 2026

The Customer and Employee Offer Different Accounts

"He did right thing calling cops. Let them deal with people like this. He shouldn't have engaged them while on the phone or after the call. Just wait for the police," one user wrote, praising the employee's handling of the situation.

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"It’s 2026 and people still don’t know “complected” isn’t a word," said another user.

The video also prompted racist comments from some users, which are not relevant to the circumstances of the dispute. Those comments do not provide additional information about what happened inside the restaurant.

The video does not show what the man looked like, and the exchange between him and the employee already appears tense. The video does not establish how the dispute escalated beyond the initial disagreement over the food.

When the full video or context is not immediately apparent, everything becomes a guessing game. The short clip alone does not provide enough information to determine what happened.

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The video spread on X, where commenters offered differing views of the confrontation. On social media sites like that, people are much more comfortable speaking what is on their mind, regardless of whether or not it is right or wrong.

No follow-up has been posted showing whether police arrived or what happened between the customer and employee afterward.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what led to the confrontation or whether police responded to the call. No follow-up video providing additional context or an outcome was available at the time of publication.