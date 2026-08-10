A grocery store is facing criticism over an alleged typo printed on discount labels placed under multiple Nature’s Own bread loaves, with one X user dubbing the whole debacle a “BOZO sale” because they claim, “You might be a Bozo if this one actually gets you.”

Featured Video

This grocery store is running a BOZO sale.



Buy 1, Get 0 Free.



They’re putting the tags on multiple loaves of Nature’s Own bread like it’s a legitimate deal.



You might be a Bozo if this one actually gets you.



Anyone else spotting these “deals” in the wild? pic.twitter.com/TCV54S7bly — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) August 9, 2026

Shoppers Aren’t Sure What to Make of the Deal

X user @end3of6days9 shared a clip of a visit down the bread aisle of a grocery store, and in the video, the camera stops and pans over yellow discount tags placed under the price labels of Nature’s Own bread loaves.

Advertisement

The tag advertises the promotion as a member price and then reads, “Buy 1 Get 0 Free Of Equal or Lesser Value.” While some thought it would be wild if a shopper actually thought they were getting a deal, others suggested it was just a typo on the label and that the deal was likely supposed to be buy 1 get 1 free. The label also says “limit 1 free” and provides a date the deal is valid through.

Since the price of food items is currently on the up and up, it’s almost like another stab in the back when a discount tag reads “buy 1 get 0 free.” People are already paying more at the grocery store, so it doesn’t exactly help when the deals aren’t really deals.

While one person questioned, “Surely that's a misprint?” adding, “That can't be real,” another called it “deceptive marketing,” adding, “For the people who aren’t paying attention and don’t check their receipts.” Another suggested the same thing, writing, “Either a misprint on the store's behalf,” but also suggested that a “bread salesperson could be up to no good.”

Either misprint on store behalf or bread salesperson could be up to no good. — Greg (@Greg081766) August 9, 2026

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a third person suggested the video might be “AI slop.” One commenter claimed their local store ran the same promo, except the ticket didn’t contain a typo, it was actually a buy 1 get 1 free deal. And a quick Google search reveals that not too many people at the time of this writing have run into the issue when they’ve been out grocery shopping.

In any case, since the deal appears to be a mistake, those who might come across it might ask the store to honor the correct deal, what appears to be the intended ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ promotion, because a promotional tag is displayed beneath the Nature’s Own bread, even though it appears to list the wrong discount.

One commenter, meanwhile, suggested the store or company could be intentionally testing whether customers notice the error.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the label was a printing error or whether the store intended to offer the promotion shown in the video. The information in this article is based on the video shared on X and comments from users who viewed it.