A video has gone viral on social media that shows a man trying to enter a stranger’s Rolls-Royce while they were inside. The woman was behind the wheel of the bright orange car when a man who wasn’t wearing shoes tried to open the door. The police eventually stepped in, going as far as to tase the man for the drivers’ safety.

Featured Video

A man in Miami tried to force his way into a stranger’s Rolls-Royce while she was still sitting inside. Thankfully, police were right there and the situation ended with him being tased, taken to the ground, and handcuffed.



Some people really move through life like there are no… — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 9, 2026

You can hear the police officer in the video say, “Don’t touch the car.” He does so anyway, and is able to open the door. The woman in the driver’s seat is obviously shaken up by this situation. She tries to pull the door closed, but the officer handling the man was able to close it for her.

This didn’t stop him from trying again. The officer continues to hold the door closed to try to keep the man out. Suddenly, another officer steps in and tases the man from behind. He screams and falls to the ground while shaking.

Advertisement

Once he calmed down to the best of his ability, the officers stepped in and placed handcuffs on the man. He continues to yell. He is resisting the arrest, which is causing more problems for him. This causes the officer to tase him again, and he screams out in more pain.

Eventually, he stops fighting and is placed in handcuffs. This is where the video ends, making it unclear what happened following the detainment.

X Had a Lot to Say About the Man's Actions

The account that posted the video wrote in the caption, “A man in Miami tried to force his way into a stranger’s Rolls-Royce while she was still sitting inside. Thankfully, police were right there, and the situation ended with him being tased, taken to the ground, and handcuffed. Some people really move through life like there are no consequences until consequences show up.”

Advertisement

The video drew mixed reactions in the comments. Some thought trying to enter the car wasn’t enough to warrant an arrest, while one commenter claimed it was the first of several incidents involving the man that day. “That's not the story, he was first allegedly stealing from a gas station earlier that morning then showed up at the restaurant owned by the lady created chaos for a while and this happened outside when she called the cops. IMHO he was looking for a free meal and shelter by arrest.” The claim could not be independently verified.

Others were happy to see the man suffer for his actions. “He deserved every ZAP he got! Maybe he will learn about the OLD SAYING………ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!,” one commenter wrote. Another user added, “And sometimes consequences bring an ass kickin with them.”

Many commenters expressed support for the police response, while others questioned whether the man's actions warranted an arrest.

The video ends after the man is placed in handcuffs, and The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what happened before or after the incident shown in the clip.