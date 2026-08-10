Daughter Gets Nothing in Parents’ Will, Only Medical Duties

A woman is discussing her relationship with her parents in the Reddit thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries after learning that she won’t be left anything according to their will. Instead, she says her parents named her the person who will make their medical decisions, while her brothers will get the tangible things.

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The Woman Says Her Other Two Siblings Will Receive Money and Her Parents’ House

Reddit user u/FormalFun9414 went into the situation, explaining that her mother, who is 74, and her father finally finished writing up their wills, medical directives, and burial plans. She says this is something she had been encouraging them to do, though she says this is something she had been encouraging them to do, but says she was upset by how the inheritance was divided.

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Instead of being left anything of value, the woman says her parents left her with the responsibility of making their medical decisions because “they trust me the most to ‘do what’s right by them.’”

Despite this, she says, “My brothers get the tangible things, and I get entrusted with the responsibility of caring for the people who hurt me because I’m the one who can handle it.”

She says that means her oldest brother, who still lives with their parents, will receive their home, which she says might be worth around $300,000. Her younger brother will get any money they have, life insurance, and retirement funds.

The reason she says she was given the ability to make medical decisions is because she has proven in the past that she knows how to do it. She says that when her father had spinal surgery, she was the only consistent one going to appointments and visiting him while her brothers weren’t. She claims the younger one only went when she would drive him.

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She also gave some insight into what it was like growing up with her parents, saying they were “neglectful and physically and emotionally abusive when we were growing up.” She further explained, “They forgot to enroll me in school until the state intervened.” She even said one of her siblings “slept on the floor throughout his childhood because they refused to buy him a bed,” and that her “father stole my car, sold it, and bought himself a new car the next day.”

The woman says she is not necessarily upset about receiving no money or tangible assets, but rather about the overall situation. And the trouble is, she says she can’t really talk about it with her family “because everyone is so emotionally unstable.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.