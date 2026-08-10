A man is going viral on X after he went through the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant with an elaborate light show in his car. The employee was left laughing, and the two shared an adorable moment at the end.

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Bro goes through a drive through pic.twitter.com/BiCrlEGeaM — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) August 9, 2026

The encounter looks like your average run through the drive-thru. There are no lights on in the car, and the employee hands him his food as usual. After a few seconds, he has a surprise for the person handing the food over to him.

First, some LED lights above the driver's set turn on and loud music starts playing. The employee appeared surprised by the display. However, it only got more interesting from there. Suddenly, a disco ball-style light goes on, putting a colorful display on the ceiling of his vehicle. It’s even equipped with a smoke machine.

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The employee is smiling and bobbing her head to the music while the light show goes on. He wasn’t done with his tricks yet. He pulled out a box that also had lights in it, which housed his shutter sunglasses. The employee laughs and gives him a head tilt as she watches the display.

After he puts the glasses on, he thanks the employee, who responds in kind. Somehow, they both saluted each other as a confetti gun went off in the car. They both start cracking up because what are the odds? It was perfect.

Viewers on X had mixed reactions to the video. Some thought it was a hilarious stunt, others thought it was a bit obnoxious.

Viewers on X Have Mixed Reactions to the Light Show

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Some comments read, “How fun is this guy!” and “Bro is living his best life.” The video shows the man using multiple effects as part of the display, making it clear that he did a lot to create such a fun environment in his car. Viewers enjoyed how much fun he was having with all of the lights in his car.

Other people thought this wasn’t a unique display, claiming other people do something similar. “That worker’s seen this exact setup four times today,” one person said. The commenter did not provide evidence that the employee had seen the setup before.

Some called his trip through the drive-thru as a side quest, or an unnecessary activity done for fun. People who had that opinion thought it was hilarious.

On the other hand, some people posted gifs of annoyed-looking fast food employees. Some thought it could have been annoying, while others believed the drive-thru worker enjoyed the light show as entertainment. It may have been a break from the monotony of their day job.

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The video ends with the man and the employee laughing as the unexpected light show comes to a close. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or identify the restaurant where the interaction took place.