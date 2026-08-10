A video showing a police officer accusing a woman of package theft based on Flock camera footage has garnered nearly 2 million views on X. This video just further confirmed people's suspicions about the automated license plate reader system as there has been lots of controversy surrounding its use.

Featured Video

The video appears to have been recorded in Colorado, based on the reference to Jefferson County. However, the woman said she had her own video evidence that could show where she was at the time of the alleged theft.

This woman received a summons to appear in court for theft based on flock camera evidence that she was stealing packages. The problem for law enforcement is that she had her own cameras set up, which absolutely proved that it wasn’t her. The officer refused to show her the… pic.twitter.com/ladPU9kplG — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) August 9, 2026

Re-shared by X user @LeahRain77, the video began with a police officer at a woman's front door issuing her a summons to appear in court over an alleged package theft. He said the accusation was based on footage from a Flock camera that allegedly showed her taking packages from a porch.

Advertisement

After hearing the details of the alleged theft, she asked, "Well, can I see this video?" The officer replied, "If you go to court you can. If you're gonna deny it, I'm not gonna extend you any courtesy. . . If you're gonna lie to me."

The woman paused as the officer explained the allegation. He proceeded to show her printed Flock camera images that he said showed her vehicle at the location of the alleged theft. He said he had a timestamp showing when she was in the area where the packages were allegedly stolen.

After hearing the officer's explanation, she said, "Wait a minute. . . Shh." She appeared to be conversing with someone else at the door. The officer replied impatiently, "Well, there's no shushing. . ."

The woman retorted, "Yes, there is. I need to know where this is!" The woman didn't even seem to know where the supposed crime even transpired. That's when she said something that changed the entire course of the investigation. She said, "We have cameras on our truck. So we can show you exactly where we were."

Advertisement

The officer responded, "I already know where you were. . . I have you on camera walking up, ringing the doorbell, taking the package, and literally running away."

The officer maintained that the Flock footage showed her committing the theft, while the woman continued to point to footage from her truck as evidence.

Toward the end of the video, the woman is shown speaking with a man and says that the officer refused to show her the image of her taking the package. She said footage from her truck established where she was at the time of the alleged theft.

Advertisement

In addition, the woman caught on the Flock camera actually stealing the packages looked nothing like the woman who was being accused by police.

This X user commented, "This is the future: constant surveillance & tracking, privacy gone, and people getting dumber + lazier by outsourcing judgment to cameras. One glitch and you're a thief. Her own cams saved her, most may not be so lucky."

Another commenter added, "This story proves that Flock cameras are a due process risk. she had to prove her innocence against a false witness. She only got notoriety because she had her own cameras to record the evidence that she’s innocent of the crime, but to show the incompetence of her local police.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the alleged package theft or the authenticity of the footage shown in the video. The information in this article is based on the video shared on X and statements made by the people shown in or discussing the footage.