A video on X shows a boy who appears to be a minor trashing a shop during an apparent outburst. The person recording the video also had to defend himself as the out of control juvenile threw random items from the shelves at him. The video appeared to have been filmed in a country where English is not the primary language, making the conversation difficult to understand.

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What's hard to fathom for many of the X users in the comment section is that despite the presence of more than one adult in the shop, including one security guard, no one seemed able to successfully reprimand the child. One X user wrote, "That small child should have been restrained immediately by the store employees or anyone there, which should have been done easily, then hold him for the police to take care of the rest."

Kid completely destroys an entire shop.



Should his parents be held responsible? pic.twitter.com/gRpbsrJrYE — Liberta Cherguia ?? (@MbarkCherguia) August 9, 2026

From the start of the video, the boy can be seen moving from shelf to shelf and throwing items onto the ground. At one point, the boy even began throwing products at the video creator for filming him. He then began attacking and hitting the cameraman with bread, bottles of soda, and literally anything he could put his hands on.

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The boy also appeared to become physically aggressive. It was as if he knew that his behavior was inciting fear, and he continued to cause further intimidation. By the look of him, this juvenile was no more than 14 years old and was shorter than every adult in the room.

At one point, he turned his attention to a table packed with cakes, bread, and other pastries and began swiping everything clear off the surface and on to the floor. A security guard attempted to stop him by grabbing his arm, but the boy pulled away and continued throwing items.

Some commenters questioned why the security guard appeared to remain on the sidelines as the boy continued damaging the shop.

One person on X asked, "he thing that gets me is why no one simply manhandles the kid to stop it continuing? Is it for fear of being charged with assault?"

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Another X commenter said, "The fact everyone just stood there and let him continue is about as childish and stupid as he was doing it."

Some commenters speculated that the adults may have been concerned about being charged with assault. Others questioned whether they were concerned about retaliation. The extent of the damage and who may be responsible for paying for it was not clear.

“Where Are His Parents?” X Users Question Who Should Pay for the Damage

Another question many people on X are asking is "Where are this boy's parents?" This X user explained, "In no nation can anyone allow their kids to behave that way. Kids need discipline. If a child behaves in that manner do not take him or her into people's stores to damage their property."

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Although it was not confirmed, some users speculated that the boy's parent was the person behind the camera. One X commenter wrote, "That kid needs some serious discipline for his own good. What is the parent doing? Filming it while the kid destroys the store. Yes the parent should be responsible, and the parent needs to be a parent and make sure that is the last time the kid ever does that."

If the parent or caregiver was indeed the person behind the camera, then they certainly seem to be afraid of this child.

Some users also argued that the boy's parent should be responsible for the damage. One commenter wrote, "They ARE responsible. They're responsible for NOT teaching this brat to act like this. They're responsible for raising an ABSOLUTE MONSTER who one day will get his comeupance from either someone MUCH bigger and MEANER than him, or from the LAW."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident or the identities of those involved. This story is based on a video shared on X and commentary from users on the platform.