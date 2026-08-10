A Redditor found out that the guy she was seeing was already dating someone else. Eventually, she tracked down his girlfriend and reached out to her. Instead of what could have been a full-blown confrontation, they bonded over a “nice chat.”

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The popular SubReddit ‘Girl Dinner Diaries’ featured a story by @CarottesConfites, sparking immense traction in the comments. The user typed out her experience with an Oven-baked Brie and a store-bought Chickpea salad.

Things initially started fairly normal; they liked each other, tested it out, and decided to become exclusive with potential for a serious relationship. However, that was sadly the honeymoon phase.

Shortly after becoming exclusive, the woman realised some red flags in their relationship. This ultimately led to trust issues with him. Some of the signs she noticed included non-stop texting, snaps from work and the gym, and not being home during weekends.

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Curious about his behavior, she decided to confront him about it and express her concerns. In turn, he called her “crazy” and blocked her on every social media platform. Every single one, except for the Messenger App.

Sullen, the woman said, “I must admit, I cried my little eyes out over that.” Weeks before sharing the story, he reached out on the app. The former beau apologised and claimed he still saw potential for a relationship.

However, things were still complicated for them to truly be together, but they could be friends with benefits. It doesn’t appear that she went through with it, and nonetheless, they kept chatting.

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Although she maintained the boundary of being his friend, apparently, he was the one flirting with her. Once more, she suspected that he was hiding something and confronted him again. And once again, he called her crazy and told her she was imagining things. That was all about to change.

Redditor Found Out the Truth—and Ended Up Bonding With an Unlikely Person

After some sleuthing, the Redditor found out that the guy she was seeing was already dating another woman. What was more shocking to her was that they were practically living together. The user was dedicated to shooting her shot and reaching out to his girlfriend.

According to the user, they had a lovely chat for over an hour and described the other woman as a “very receptive” person. They exchanged stories about him, laughed, and even “cursed” the man for the deception.

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byu/CarottesConfites from discussion

inGirlDinnerDiaries

In the end, they both thanked each other for the open and honest communication instead of a full-blown fight. And apparently a confrontation between the two of them is due. The Redditor has not shared an update about it yet.

With over 3,500 upvotes on Reddit as of publication, fellow Redditors praised the way she handled the situation and strongly criticized the man for his behavior. Support and love continue to pour in for the woman.