Woman Gets Love Letters From Her Date—Then Notices Something Very Unusual

On Reddit's r/AmIOverreacting, a woman voiced her frustration over a man she is dating expressing how he felt through ChatGPT. The poster revealed that she had gone on a couple of dates with him and that she had spoken to the man nearly every day. According to her description of him, he checked on her, bought her stuff, and wanted to spend time with her.

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But one aspect of his behavior was beginning to annoy her: his reliance on artificial intelligence for romantic gestures. According to the post, the man used artificial intelligence (AI) to create images of the two of them based on photos they had taken together. He also regularly sends lengthy "morning inspiration" texts generated by ChatGPT.

One of the messages shared in the post read: "Good morning, hope you woke up feeling rested, peaceful, and ready to take on whatever today brings your way." It went on about how much he liked getting to know her, valued her personality, and wished her a peaceful day.

The woman said these messages made him seem "corny" and that she preferred that he use his own words to convey his emotions.

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She wrote to him, "I don't like the ChatGPT messages. I want you to text me as you and what you would actually say. I don't need a big long paragraph; just be genuine and be you." Reddit commentators supported her and questioned whether AI-generated devotion can ever seem truly personal. As of publication, the post garnered 4,500 upvotes.

"If it wasn't worth writing, it ain't worth reading," a commenter said. With regard to the AI-generated photos, another commenter wrote, "Creating fake images of you guys together is insane."

Other Redditors claimed that the problem was not just the use of AI but also what it meant in a new relationship. One said, "Dating is about personal connection and using a robot to communicate for you completely defeats the point." Another person remarked that "doing something original and authentic to yourself will always be better than AI" and that the messages would have been an instant turnoff.

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Redditors discuss how AI is being used in everyday conversations.

The AI-generated images were a separate concern, as several commenters asked whether the man should have used the woman’s photos to create fictional images of the pair without her permission. One commenter called the use of her photos without consent a “privacy violation.” At the same time, another said they would find it “creepy” if someone they had only dated a few times began generating AI images of them together.

The woman later updated the thread and explained that the man said he did not know how to express his feelings about her without using ChatGPT. He has now agreed to stop using AI when texting her.