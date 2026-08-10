An X post from @RT_Visual_on_X shared a TikTok video from @ishowloves showing Ring doorbell footage of a DoorDash driver in New Mexico reacting to a tip after dropping off an order.

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According to X account that shared the video, the customer said she tipped $2 for a delivery that was less than a mile away. The footage shows the driver putting the food packet on the porch, then looking up at his phone to check the tip.

After he checks the payment, he looks visibly frustrated and yells out "cheap" aggressively several times, ending with, "Cheap a-- motherf----rs." He then walks away without saying anything else to the customer.

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Some replies made fun of the driver's expectations, joking that he had a misunderstanding of the platform's pay structure. One commenter wrote, "The delivery guy assumed he can pay for living expenses with that one customer. That's not the business model of DoorDash."

Others described their own tipping habits and how they try to reduce the workload for drivers. One person wrote, "I only tip like $2-3 max and drivers never act like this. I always meet them out front though and don't make them do the extra work of taking a pic and leaving it by the door, compared to just handing it upon arrival. Some drivers consider that extra 'work' for contactless orders."

The X account that shared the video asks the users in the video's caption, "New Mexico doordash driver EXPLODES over $2 tip. Is it optional?"

How should this be optional? You go to a restaurant and it's already stipulated on the menu — goose (@olengagoose) August 10, 2026

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Another compared tipping expectations to standard restaurant pricing, questioning why delivery tips are treated differently. They wrote, "How should this be optional? You go to a restaurant and it's already stipulated on the menu."

One X user recounted their own experience as a delivery driver, "I did that for 6 months to make extra cash and I can honestly say that most people are cheap mf'ers. They'll spend $50 for a McDonald's order but giving a tip is not happening. They'll order from restaurants 15 miles away and give no tip, you LOSE money or at best break even."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the driver's identity, the exact delivery distance, or the full context of the tip described in this video. The details above reflect the video and its on-screen captions as shared on TikTok and X.