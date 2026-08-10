A popular streamer’s date pretended to like him and admitted he was ugly. The plot twist was that she forgot to turn off her hot mic while on a call with a friend. Her admission and his response to the situation on her birthday have gone viral.

Featured Video

According to multiple TikTok accounts, the original clip was reportedly obtained via @raphaelsoloclips during a live stream. However, it was shared by @raphousetv2 on their official X account.

A Girl Was Caught On A Hot Mic Telling Her Friend She Was Only Pretending To Like A Streamer And Actually Thought He Was Ugly. Once He Heard Her Confession, He Walked Out Of Her Birthday Party And Told Her To Delete His Number. ?️???‍♂️? pic.twitter.com/hNq6aIGHkp — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) August 9, 2026

From the footage, the streamer and his date were initially discussing ‘Taco Tuesday’ while she was sitting on his lap. Moments after the suggestion, while looking at her phone, the woman told him she needed to take a call. But not before he put his number on her phone.

Advertisement

She stepped away from the camera’s line of sight and proceeded to call her friend. The streamer said nothing and continued to patiently listen to what she would tell her friend off-camera.

The Streamer’s Date Pretended to Like Him—The Confession

The woman was heard telling her friend she didn’t want to keep pretending to like him and admitted she thought he was “ugly.” She also claimed she was saying things she didn’t really mean, and it was getting too much for her.

While she continued rambling about him, the camera focused on his reaction. The man appeared visibly hurt and was seen interacting with another person, off-camera. He told the individual he was waiting for her to finish the call.

Advertisement

The scene skipped to a flashback when the same woman told him he was a 10 (on looks). Before the confrontation, she was heard saying, “I do not wanna be with him.” Shocked at her confession, he maintained his cool.

The woman, who was blissfully unaware of the mic being on, returned with affection in her voice and told him she missed him. Expressionless, he bluntly asked her what she was talking about—giving her a chance to be honest.

he probably got in the car and cried? — It Tis What it Tis (@DaGoddess100) August 9, 2026

His date repeatedly denied the truth and claimed it was all lies, even though he had proof of her confession. She even blamed her friend, throwing her under the bus! Then, she blamed her social battery, claiming it was “too much.”

Advertisement

Finally, she told him that he hadn’t asked her to be his girlfriend yet and was confused about his reaction and confrontation. As soon as he heard that, he told her it was nice to meet her and proceeded to remove the hot mic from her shoulder.

That act made her realize that the mic was on the whole time and led to an apology. As he walked away, she told him there was no intention to hurt his feelings. However, the whole time, she was seen texting on her phone.



Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the video shared by @raphousetv2 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.