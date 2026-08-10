Teen Accidentally Sends Dress Photo to Wrong Number & Gets Surprising Reply

A teenage girl was expecting an awkward reply when she accidentally texted a picture of herself in a dress to the wrong number. Instead, the stranger on the other end had a surprisingly positive attitude and touched on his son's fight with cancer. The incident was recently recounted on an Instagram reel by the PLAYDATE With Elle podcast.

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According to the post, the girl intended to share the dress photo with a friend for fashion advice. She was concerned that after realizing her mistake, the unknown recipient might respond inappropriately.

Rather, the recipient (who was later identified as Tony Wood, a dad from Tennessee) replied that his wife wasn't home to share her thoughts. The girl looked "stunning" in the dress, he said, and he and his kids recommended that she wear it. Along with that, Wood sent a picture of five of his kids approving the outfit.

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It first went viral in March 2018 when Mandi Miller, the girl's friend, posted screenshots of the chat on X, which was then known as Twitter. Internet users soon saw another aspect of the image, though: Wood was a father of six children, but only five of them were shown.

Kaizler, Wood's little son, who was receiving chemotherapy for leukemia during this exchange, was the missing child. Later on, Wood revealed that his wife and their son were at the hospital.

Then, the virality of the story took an unexpected turn. People found a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with costs linked to Kaizler's treatment. The campaign surpassed its initial $10,000 target thanks to many donations that came in. The amount raised was said to have exceeded the required amount by $40,000 to $46,000.

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Later, Wood thanked everyone who donated for their generosity, saying that the donations helped pay for the family's immediate needs. The family asked that donations stop as soon as the goal was met.

Now that the story has resurfaced on social media, commentators have responded: "This story gave me faith in humanity again." Another referred to it as "the butterfly effect at its peak." Others praised Wood's friendliness. Instead of making fun of the girl for messaging the wrong number, one commenter said that he was so kind to the girl and expected nothing from her in that moment.