A Reddit user took to r/bridezillas after being abruptly dumped from her best friend’s wedding party, all because of a messy breakup with the groom’s best friend.

Featured Video

The poster, @Loose_Ambition7711, thought her seven-year bond with the bride, Maddy, was unbreakable. The two originally hit it off while dating guys who were also best friends, and even after her own relationship blew up, their friendship survived. Or so she thought.

The poster thus expected to be a member of the bridal party, and that she and Maddy had often talked about the upcoming wedding. So the former helped arrange the bachelorette and covered part of the costs after Maddy and Josh became engaged. The poster added that, as a Christmas present, she sent the bride a $300 wedding Advent calendar.

But soon things changed as Maddy invited her to dinner and told her that the couple thought it would be "too messy" for the poster to be with them at the wedding. The bride was concerned about what might happen, as the parents of the poster's ex-boyfriend would be present.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the bride volunteered to allow the woman to get dressed with the bridal party on the morning of the wedding.

However, the poster said that the proposal felt like a "jab."

Reddit had mixed feelings about the bride’s last-minute reshuffle. On one side, commenters backed her decision to protect her big day from ex-boyfriend awkwardness, with one user flatly stating the poster was "overreacting" since she was still invited as a guest and the groom’s allegiance lay with his best friend. On the other side, critics called out the bride's timing. If she was going to kick the poster out of the party, she should have done it before letting her foot the bill for wedding prep.

Advertisement

Another commented that the bride "should have been upfront" rather than taking the woman's money and help while making her believe she would be a member of the wedding party. Also, a few Redditors told the poster to ask for reimbursement for the bachelorette.

Redditors criticize the bride.

In a later update, the original poster said that although she had attended the bachelorette party, she was stepping back from the wedding and friendship. She claimed that the experience made her doubt whether the friendship had been as close as she had thought.

She also stated that the groom and her ex got into a heated argument after drinking, which led to their breakup, and that her ex was then kicked out as the groom's best man.