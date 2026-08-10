A post in r/EntitledPeople describes a woman's ongoing dispute with the family living in the apartment above hers in India.

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She wrote that the family has made a habit of throwing water down after cleaning their balcony, which lands on her balcony below, where she sometimes dries her clothes in the sun.

When the incident happened again, she went upstairs and confronted the family directly. The family's 12-year-old daughter came to the door and denied that anything had happened, then blamed a cleaning lady hired by the family when the woman said she had witnessed the water being thrown.

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According to the Reddit post, the house cleaner apologized and stated she was unaware of the building’s regulations. However, the user argued that accountability rests with the hiring family rather than the worker.

When she asked the 12-year-old not to let it happen again, the girl began yelling, telling her to "go away" and threatening to file a complaint against her. She even heard the teenager hurl an "f word" as she walked back to her apartment.

The girl's mother later came downstairs and denied that her daughter would ever use that kind of language, telling the woman the incident "never happened." The woman wrote that this was the third time the family had thrown water onto her balcony, and that she had previously asked the building's security guard to warn the family on the first two occasions rather than confronting them directly.

Some replies said the Redditor shouldn't have continued the argument after the cleaning lady apologized. One commenter wrote, "If the cleaning lady already apologized, I really don't get what there was left to argue about."

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Others appreciated that the post specified its location to give the readers better context. One person wrote, "I just want to thank OP for calling out where they are. Reddit is international, so a lot of these kind of posts really need that kind of context."

Another suggested letting the conflict go rather than continuing to engage with the family. They wrote, "Bless them and move on. Why? Because it only can get worse for you. Right now they are renting space in your head."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster's account of events as shared on Reddit. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.