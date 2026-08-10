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‘Absolutely Screwed’: Woman Says Airline Switched Her Wedding Flight to a Riskier Connection After She Paid Extra for a Safer Route

3:38 AM CDT on August 10, 2026

Airline rerouted woman’s flight and ruined her trip.

Airline rerouted woman’s flight and ruined her trip.

|X/@WallStreetApes

An X post from @WallStreetApes shared a video of a woman describing her frustration with an airline schedule change ahead of a wedding she needed to attend.

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In the video, she said, "I can't even explain the absolute rage and pit of despair that I feel when I get an email from an airline that says, 'We've made a small change to your upcoming trip.'" She said she knows opening such an email typically means being "absolutely screwed by the airline" with no recourse.

The woman had specifically booked a flight with longer connection times and chose layover airports she considered lower risk for weather delays, paying extra for those choices because she could not miss the wedding. The airline later changed her itinerary to a different airport with what she described as the shortest legally allowed layover time, making it easy to miss her connecting flight.

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When she called the airline, a supervisor told her the change was legally permitted and that she had no way to reverse it. She said companies in America have been "getting away with this for too long," adding that passengers are treated as numbers rather than valued customers.

Some replies said they avoid the issue by driving instead of flying when possible. One commenter wrote, "This is why I drive. I control my schedule. I haven't been on an airplane in 27 years. I don't mind flying, but if I can drive there, I'll drive."

Others described similar experiences, including one commenter who named United Airlines, writing, "I've had this happen on my last two trips booked through United. Both were for weddings, one my son's. One they changed the flight to the next day while we were on the trip, and both times they separated us. All of us being moved to middle seats when we booked months in advance probably pissed me off the most."

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The X post that shared the video argued that American companies have been "getting away with murder for far too long," writing that passengers are "no longer valued customers" but are instead "treated like a number."

One commenter attributed the problem to airline consolidation, writing, "That is what happens when you allow two airlines to own everything. No competition means they set the prices and standards and there is nothing you can do about it because you need air travel. Monopolies are private non-government communism. We need hundreds of airlines fighting for your business. Until then nothing will change. @elonmusk Tesla Airlines sounds really good, just saying."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the flight, airline, or itinerary change described in the video. The details above reflect the woman's account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes. Some statements in this article reflect the @WallStreetApes caption rather than the woman's own words; where possible, the article has distinguished between the two sources. The airline involved has not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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