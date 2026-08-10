‘It’s the Worst’: TikToker Warns Tourists Against Visiting Hollywood’s Walk of Fame After Finding It ‘Really Run Down’

A UK influencer warned tourists away from Hollywood after personally visiting. TikToker @megancjasmine shared her experience about the “reality of Hollywood” with followers. The internet agrees with her reasoning for not visiting it.

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The TikToker stopped at a local post office to exchange currency and met with an employee, a woman, in the process. During a brief conversation, she asked the TikToker if she was going somewhere nice.

When she revealed her destination, Los Angeles, the woman was confused but asked if it was her first time visiting Los Angeles. When she confirmed it, the woman told her, “It’s not going to be what you think.”

The influencer kept thinking about what the employee meant, and it remained with her until she got to Los Angeles. Once she arrived in Los Angeles, she said she understood what the employee had meant.

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The UK visitor acknowledged that although there truly are some wonderful places in LA, some of the places she visited were “really run down.” In her TikTok video, the woman shared snippets of the spots she saw.

One of the shots featured President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, whose tile had slight damage to it. Other places included Mel’s Drive-In and a street leading up to the Walk of Fame.

After experiencing it for herself, the woman cautioned people, saying, “Please don’t go (to LA) with unrealistic expectations…” She also mentioned that if she’d truly known, she wouldn’t have minded even if she didn’t visit the iconic destination.

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The reason she visited was that, as someone from the UK, the first thing she and others are asked is if they got to see Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. In her video, she claimed it made no sense anymore because it was the “worst place” in LA. And the internet agreed with her.

X Weighs In on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

@WallStreetApes shared the viral video on their X account, which got 334,500 views as of publication. Many understood the UK influencer’s reasoning behind it and agreed with her that Hollywood’s Walk of Fame is the “worst place” to visit.

A user mentioned, “Hollywood has definitely seen better days, but urban decay is hitting cities across the board right now…”

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This is honestly kind of just sad



A travel influencer from the UK came to Los Angeles for the first time excited because she says everyone in the UK wants to visit Hollywood



She was completely let down, couldn’t believe what she saw and now warns everyone thinking of going to… pic.twitter.com/VQBLa3v6ca — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 9, 2026

Another user claimed they frequent Los Angeles and it’s always vibrant and crowded with tourists, like the influencer.

They also said, “It has a different flavor now, but so does the entire country.” Others claimed that it once thrived, but has not been well maintained lately. Many continued to refer to the popular place as a “dump.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @megancjasmine on TikTok and reposted on X by @WallStreetApes. The condition of specific locations shown in the video has not been independently confirmed.