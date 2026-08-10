‘White Walmart’ Video Goes Viral As Shoppers Debate Why Some Stores Lock Up Products

A video shared on X by @WallStreetApes has above 850,000 views as of publication and compares two very different Walmart shopping experiences. Below it, as a result, people are discussing retail theft, store security, poverty, and race. At first, the video features a woman touring what she describes as an “American White Walmart.” She praises the store for being quiet, clean, and organized, and also points out that products, including deodorant and laundry detergent, have no security locks.

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The video then compares that store with Walmart locations in California, where the narrator says products are often secured behind locked cases. The video also references Union City in Alameda County and shows shelves of products such as food and household goods behind security measures. The narrator says the difference is retail theft and racial demographics, and a claim that stores in “high diversity” areas have more merchandise locked up. The video also includes a clip in which a Black family says they are eating Walmart food and hiding the containers.

The Daily Dot has not independently verified those claims.

American shows what it’s like to shop at a Walmart in a majority White city



She shows:



- Nothing is locked up

- Even deodorant, laundry detergent and electronics have no security devices

- You don’t have to show a receipt when you leave the store

- Isles look picture perfect

-… pic.twitter.com/czHkAHhWot — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 9, 2026

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Nonetheless, organized retail theft is a documented problem in Alameda County. Ursula Jones Dickson, the district attorney for Alameda County, took shop officials on a tour of a Walmart in Union City on April 7, 2026, to understand more about how the company fights organized retail crime. According to the DA's office, the purpose of the visit was to improve the prosecution of organized retail crime.

Jones Dickson told ABC7 that rather than a single person stealing from a store, her main concern was coordinated theft. According to her, "boosting" is the practice of professional shoplifters stealing goods to resell.

Walmart is not the only company with this problem. For goods that are at risk of theft, Bay Area shops have often been using secured displays and other security measures. According to a 2024 report, Walmart and Target stores locked away products like socks and underwear, which annoyed customers who had to wait for staff to find basic goods.

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One commenter on X said, "White people make [things] about race; too (…) annoying." Another said the difference was probably more about "a low crime and low poverty area" than race. Another wrote, "It's not the race of the neighborhood, it's the character of the people who live there."

Other users criticized the usual tendency to separate crime and poverty from general socioeconomic issues. "A society that created an impoverished class cannot blame that same class for poverty," one stated.