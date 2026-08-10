A video circulating on X has sparked debate after a woman asked Black women how much they pay to have their hair braided. In the video, a woman asks how much Black people pay to have their hair braided. Some viewers questioned the way she phrased the question.

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Instead, the woman's cadence and emphasis on certain words sparked controversy, with some viewers interpreting the way she said “Black” as offensive.

In the video, the girl is seen asking genuine questions about braids, such as the cost and how often girls need to get them redone. She appears to be responding to comments as she asks about the cost, reacting with surprise when $400 is mentioned.

The rest of the video is stitched with reactions to the girl's voice, with the other users interpreting it as a slur and saying what they seem to think the woman wanted to say instead.

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Some black people went full-blown retard and reacted with extreme aggression after a white woman posted a video simply asking black girls how much they pay for their braids.



They apparently took offense at the way she emphasized the word “black,” interpreting it as a racial… pic.twitter.com/pqfwmscN5T — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 9, 2026

Viewers Debate Whether Her Tone Was Intentional or Just a Speech Pattern

Users in the comments are divided. Some criticize the girl for asking, while others criticize those who responded aggressively.

One X commenter wrote, "Taking a few extreme comments and painting an entire group with them misses how most people actually engage with these conversations online."

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Other users defended the woman and questioned the criticism of her pronunciation. "I’m definitely seeing the problem maybe just the random emphasis on the word black," a user said.

Other users did not agree, and said that the woman's cadence was why it seemed stressed. "The chick talks weird in general obviously." If you watch her whole video it doesn't take a genius to tell she has a peculiar way of speaking. If that offends you, you need to take a look at yourself," one said.

The discussion also broadened into a debate over how people should respond to comments they perceive as racially insensitive.

However, the internet also has a tendency to overreact, which can then make things worse and also less helpful. We also do not know what the original girl's intentions were without a follow-up video.

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One commenter said the woman's pronunciation felt significant to them based on their own experiences as a person of color.

"Black americans are proficient in inclinations and homonims [sic]. what she said isn't wrong but it's HOW she said it. take it from a people who speak words with energy. I don't know if she had ill intention, or if it was learned, but in order to address us, know how to speak to us," they said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the context surrounding the video or determine whether the woman's emphasis on the word “Black” was intentional. This article is based on the video shared on X and comments from users discussing it.