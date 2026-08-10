A woman's account of being detained by police while trying to retrieve her husband's car is going viral on X. After her husband was detained by immigration authorities, she went to pick up his car that was left on the side of the road. According to her account, she showed police her ID and proof of ownership before being taken into custody.

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This woman who is a U.S citizen came to see if the car that was left on the side of the road was her husband’s after she received calls & videos saying that ICE had taken him & when she got there with her 4 y/o daughter & told them they detained her with all her documents. pic.twitter.com/MxqFdpthm0 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) August 9, 2026

The video posted to X is a segment from a local news broadcast. The woman, Bethany Ramirez Corona, claims she received a call from her sister-in-law that alerted her that her husband and his brother had possibly been taken into custody while driving his car. “I had gotten a call from one of my brother-in-law's wives. She called me and she was like, ‘I think they got them,’ and I said, ‘What does that mean?’”

Her sister-in-law then referred her to a street in their area where a video of her husband’s car could be seen. “I got there, I parked the car, and I was like, ‘Bro, it is them.’” The encounter then escalated when police arrived.

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Shortly after she arrived, an exchange between the woman and police began. Although she claimed over and over again that it was her husband’s car, the officer continued to argue with her. “This is your car?” you can hear the officer ask the woman. When she says yes, the officer responds, “Okay, let’s go.”

She Says Police Detained Her Despite Showing Her Identification

Ramirez Corona screams as the police officer puts handcuffs on her. She said she gave them her ID, but they still put her in the back of the police car. She told them they had to let her go because they had no right to take her in. “You guys have my social security, my wallet, my ID.”

Ramirez Corona said showing her identification did not lead to her release. The officer said she felt threatened by Ramirez Corona and took her into custody. Ramirez Corona’s 4-year-old child was also present during the altercation.

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“How am I a threat to you?” she asked. “You’re about the same height as me, you have, what? Ten people with you against me and a 4-year-old.”

She then said other officers involved laughed at her, and she responded by saying they will regret taking her in all because she came to pick up her husband’s car. She said she felt like everyone’s lives were in danger because of the way the officers acted.

Commenters on X debated the woman's treatment by police. Someone said cruelty and pain was the goal of the officers, while others encouraged her to sue the police department, arguing that officers had no grounds to arrest her.

It’s unclear what steps Ramirez Corona took, if any at all, or whether or not she got her husband’s car back. It is unclear from the video what happened after the encounter or whether Ramirez Corona pursued any further action.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding Ramirez Corona’s detention or what happened after the encounter. The information in this article is based on the video shared on X and statements made by Ramirez Corona in the footage.