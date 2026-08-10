A video gaining attention online shows a couple apparently testing their nanny by replacing a baby with a stuffed teddy bear. In it, a man appears to take a baby from a stroller. The video's caption reads, “Our nanny is always distracted watching our baby, so we decided to teach her a lesson.”

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The man takes the baby from the stroller and replaces it with a stuffed teddy, quickly backing away to where his wife is filming the video. The nanny continues speaking with someone nearby and does not immediately notice that the baby has been replaced.

The nanny continues pushing the stroller toward the car, apparently unaware that the baby has been replaced with a stuffed bear.

When the nanny realizes what happened, she appears startled. It's then that the parents confront her, telling her that they were essentially showing her how distracted and absentminded she is, rather than having an adult conversation about it.

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Teaching our nanny a lesson! ?

What was a hard parenting lesson you had to learn ? pic.twitter.com/5R2QXr6vDf — Theana (@realiazed) August 9, 2026

X Users Question Whether the Nanny Video Was Staged

One X commenter wrote, "It’s staged, seriously is this what we’ve become?"

Another X user agreed, writing, "Bad acting."

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The video's authenticity has not been independently confirmed, and some viewers have questioned whether it was staged. For starters, the nanny looked into the stroller when she turned it around to push it, and the bear was in no way hidden or even disguised like a baby to make her think anything else.

If the parents were concerned about the nanny's attention to their child, they could have discussed the issue with her directly. Nobody is actually making these kinds of videos out of a place of truth.

Others in the comments questioned why the couple needed a nanny, given that both parents appeared to be present during the incident.

"Maybe raise your own kids?" suggested a user, while another said, "Meanwhile...the lesson is....Get another Nanny. Or even better, No NANNY."

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Another user said, "No one will ever take care of your child like you will. Simply because it’s not their child. Stay home until your kid is in school. It’s a wonderful time!"

Whether the video was staged or not, it has sparked a broader debate about how parents and caregivers should monitor children in public.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances depicted in the video or determine whether the incident was staged. The information in this article is based on the video shared online and comments from users discussing it.