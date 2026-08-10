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Mom Says Man Avoided Her Kids on Train Because of Their Race — ‘What the Hell Do People Want?’

4:15 PM CDT on August 10, 2026

Mom Says Man Acted ‘Paralyzed’ Around Her Kids on Train

Mom Says Man Acted ‘Paralyzed’ Around Her Kids on Train

|Photo Credit: X/@ImMeme0

A parent is drawing attention online after posting a video of a man on a train who she claims avoided interacting with her children. X user @ImMeme0, who reshared the clip, claimed it was the mom recording the clip, which is captioned, “POV: Watching adults act completely paralyzed just because my kids exist in the same space with a different skin color.”

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The caption suggests the mother believed the man was avoiding her children because they were sharing the same space on the train. Here’s what can be seen from the video and how people are reacting to the parent’s post.

Commenters Say the Man Was Simply Minding His Business

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In the clip, the parent is recording her two kids sitting in a stroller. They’re on the train, which is already moving, and over to the right of them near the door is a man standing. He is holding a shopping bag and looking at his phone.

Since the space looks a bit confined, he looks as though he backed up into the corner where there’s a small wall, and he’s standing next to the doors, perhaps to leave space so passengers can walk back and forth to get on and off the train or to give the parent and her kids some space so he’s not standing up on them.

But according to the clip’s caption, the parent interpreted the scene differently. She claimed the man was acting “paralyzed,” as though he could not move closer because her children were nearby. But she takes it a step further and not only implies he doesn’t want to be near her kids for the sake of them being kids, but also because of their skin color. The caption identifies the children as Black, while the man appears to be white.

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The X user called the mom out for suggesting the man was a “villain” simply because he didn’t pay her kids any attention. And commenters, like the X user, seem to think the whole thing is wild. “Why the hell does he have to pay attention to your kids? That's your job. If he had she'd be screaming he's a pedophile. You can't win these days,” one X commenter wrote.

The X user also wrote in the comments, “If he had engaged with these kids, she probably would have recorded it and said that white people can’t leave them alone.”

Another commenter similarly said the man was simply minding his own business, writing, “Looks like he's minding his own business. What the hell do people want? If we give attention were racist. If we ignore were racist. WTF?”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter or the mother's interpretation of the man's behavior. The information in this article is based on the video shared on X, its accompanying caption and comments from users discussing the footage.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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