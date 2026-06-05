Man Allegedly Attacked Dog Walker With a Skateboard in NYC—Viewers Debate What Happened Before the Video

A man allegedly attacked a passerby walking his dog in New York City with a skateboard. Why the man allegedly acted as he did remains unclear. Some commenters speculated the incident was unrelated to race.

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According to video footage shared by a verified account on X known as @bankaikokug0, the man was seen approaching an individual standing with his dog. The dog appeared to be a Boxer breed and was being held close to its owner via leash.

In the video, the man was seen holding his skateboard while briskly approaching the dog owner. After getting closer, the man threw the skateboard at the dog owner.

But the board missed the individual since he had visibly dodged it as it went over his shoulder. The two men were seen arguing, but what they were talking about was inaudible in the footage.

A black man violently attacks a white man walking his dog in NYC for reasons that remain unclear.

Footage shows the attacker throwing a skateboard before attempting to punch and kick the victim. pic.twitter.com/gRkyYkopoC — Emmanuel (@bankaikokug0) June 4, 2026

During the confrontation, the man appeared to throw a punch, which the dog owner dodged.

As the situation progressed, more bystanders began appearing and attempted to calm the alleged conflict. Once a few people let go of the man, he stood in front of the dog owner and was seen kicking the man on his knee.

After this, another person recording the incident attempted to calm the situation down and asked them to “chill.” The same person and another got closer to the man and the dog owner. When they got closer, the man was heard asking the dog owner to “control his animal.”

The footage does not show what happened before the confrontation. Commenters debated what may have happened before the video began.

X Shared Their Insights After a Black Man Allegedly Attacked a Dog Walker in NYC

Since the footage was shared, the video has gained nearly 200,000 views on X and over 800 comments from users. The internet has been weighing in on the incident, and one user on X claimed that this was not a racially motivated incident.

A lot of dogs lunge at skateboarders because of the skateboard wheel bearing sound, of course that's no excuse to attack someone, especially when skateboarders know this and can stop and walk pass the dog and take off on their board after passing. — C Rosa (@CRosa241271) June 4, 2026

One commenter speculated, “I know this area. That dog probably went after the skater, and he got mad. NOT racial, it's a skater thing.” The same user added, “BTW, the cops are right there, and it’s outside the Brooklyn courthouse.”

Another user said, “It’s widely obvious something occurred before the recording began…” A final one said, “This is crazy.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video. The details above reflect claims made by users sharing the footage on X. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.