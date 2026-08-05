A viral video is drawing attention after one graduate stopped to help a stranger who appeared to be struggling with part of her graduation attire. So when they’re seen, people want to boost up the person behind the kind or helpful act to remind others what it looks like and encourage them to do the same.

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Like this girl who helped another woman out before their graduation ceremony was set to begin. Instead of leaving the woman standing there clearly confused, one girl stopped and offered help, and it only took a few seconds of her time.

She didn’t know how to wear the gown, a stranger noticed that she was struggling and she came to help her out



Girlhood is proud ❤️❤️? pic.twitter.com/9agIDxjvre — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) August 4, 2026

One girl is Being Praised for Keeping “Girlhood” Alive in Viral Clip

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In a clip that has garnered over 1 million views and was later reshared by X user @Usmanashafe, a girl records herself getting ready for appearing to prepare for graduation. She’s wearing a black dress and a black graduation gown before setting her camera down so she can put on another piece of the graduation attire — the hood.

She unfolds the piece, which she unfolds before attempting to put it on, and is clearly confused about how to wear it. She fidgets with it for a little while, and it seems she realizes she doesn’t know how to properly put it on because she starts looking around, almost as if she’s trying to signal to anyone nearby that she doesn’t know what she’s doing.

And then another girl comes into the scene to save the day.

Nice one — Sunshine (@Sunshine20279) August 5, 2026

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The girl immediately beams with happiness that she’s no longer left to figure it out alone. The girl waves at the camera before showing her how to properly put on the accessory that goes with the gown. The video was captioned “true girlhood” because the girl saw someone needed help and stepped in.

While some commenters were quick to call out other people in the area for not stopping to help, writing, “Of course it was a Hijabi. White girl walked straight past,” the video shows the person they were referring to who didn’t seem to take notice that the girl was struggling with the hood.

Meanwhile, many people were touched by the kind act, with one person writing, “Why am I crying?” Another added, “First time I see girls supporting girls.” And a third commenter acknowledged that “This is the kind of energy the world needs more of,” adding, “A stranger saw a problem, stepped in, and made someone’s special moment even better. That’s beautiful.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the viral video, which is based on footage reshared on X and users' reactions in the comments.