A mom is jokingly calling out someone in her household after saying they ate a week's worth of homemade cookies. A ton might not even be the best way to put it, so using her exact description, it was “a whole week’s worth.”

Featured Video

In a clip reshared by X user @end3of6days9, a mom sits with her son, facing the camera, telling viewers, “Guess who got into the cookie jar and ate a whole batch of homemade cookies? A whole week’s worth of fresh cookies. And now they have to run to get some of that energy off and those calories off.”

At first, the video leads viewers to believe it was either the child sitting beside her in the video, another child in the household, or possibly even the kids’ dad. But that isn't the case. Later in the clip, she reveals who it was that stole one too many cookies from the cookie jar.

She looked straight at the camera and said someone ate a whole week’s worth of homemade chocolate chip cookies…



Then announced it was time to run those calories off.

You just know the kid is about to get the workout of his life.



Except… that’s not exactly how this one ends.… pic.twitter.com/Laeua4WTnZ — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

Mom Admits She Ate a Week’s Worth of Homemade Cookies and Disciplines Herself

While the mom leads viewers to believe it was someone else in the household who ate the homemade cookies, she later reveals it was actually her, but the reveal caught many viewers off guard.

After telling viewers about the cookie debacle, she can later be seen running around her neighborhood while her child films her as she jogs. He can be heard yelling at her, “Hurry up Mom, you knew better.” And through her breaths as she runs, she replies, “I know, I’m sorry.”

It was the mom who ate the cookies out of the cookie jar. To show just how ashamed she was of herself, she made light of the situation by putting herself on blast online.

Advertisement

I love these two, OUTSTANDING lol — JesTer396 ?‍☠️ (@JesTer396) August 5, 2026

And people seemed to love the twist she gave the video, with one person even writing, “This was quite the twist. Actually funny.” Another commented, “It’s the ‘I know’ at the end that kills you,” referring to the way the mom guiltily admitted she knew she was wrong for eating so many cookies.

Another commenter shared a similar take as the mom, explaining, “I understand. I pride myself on my own homemade cookies. I brown the butter and use at least 3 different chocolate chip flavors. They are hard to resist.” A third commenter joked, “Well, that’s accountability!” While a fourth shared a crying laughing emoji along with the comment, “I love that she’s owning it.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the viral video, which is based solely on footage reshared on X and users' reactions in the comments.