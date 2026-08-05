A clip is going viral online after X user @libsoftiktok claimed Dearborn, Michigan looks like an area of Afghanistan after several Muslim people wearing head and face coverings can be seen walking around while carrying flags.

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The account, which reshared the footage, claimed the clip was actually from a city in America and captioned it, “Welcome to Afghanistan… Jk. It’s Dearborn, Michigan. And Democrats just elected a Muslim for Senate…” Naturally, the clip has sparked plenty of reactions online, with one person calling it “scary” while another claimed, “Michigan is lost.”

But the viral post has left many people confused about what the clip actually shows, so here’s what is known about the footage.

Welcome to Afghanistan…



Jk



It’s Dearborn, Michigan



And Democrats just elected a Muslim for Senate.. pic.twitter.com/V072zNxLLf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2026

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The Clip Might Show Muslim and Arab Americans Celebrating a Political Victory

While the exact location and circumstances shown in the video have not been independently verified, Reuters reported that Muslim and Arab Americans in and around Dearborn celebrated Abdul El-Sayed's primary victory.

According to Reuters, Abdul El-Sayed, 41, a doctor, won Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, defeating Rep. Haley Stevens. However, he would still need to win the general election in November before he officially claims a seat in the Senate.

Because of that, there is some discrepancy with the X user’s caption claiming, “Democrats just elected a Muslim for Senate.” While El-Sayed has won the primaries, he hasn’t officially been elected to the U.S. Senate just yet.

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If El-Sayed does win the general election, he would become the first Muslim U.S. senator in history, and that alone has stirred a ton of conversation online from both supporters and critics.

What in the actual F is going here…. Demonic to say the least — Easyrider (@easyrider455) August 5, 2026

According to Reuters, El-Sayed has focused heavily on healthcare during his campaign and has even reached out to Jewish voters, calling them his “sisters and brothers” and promising that “he is committed to their safety.”

Since that context wasn’t provided in the viral clip or the caption shared by @libsoftiktok, many commenters shared their own opinions on how they felt about what they believed they were seeing. One person reacted to the footage and the caption, writing, “This is such a disgrace!!!! AMERICA NEEDS TO WAKE UP!!!” Another wrote, “What in the actual F is going here.” And a third commenter compared the footage to the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, writing, “This is actually what Handmaid's Tale was about. This. Right here.”

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Another person said they couldn’t believe what they were watching, writing, “Are you kidding me right now. What the hell, seriously send them back home.”

But while many people did not seem pleased by the idea of a Muslim potentially getting into the Senate, others reacted differently by El-Sayed’s progress. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump reportedly reacted to El-Sayed’s primary victory on social media by saying it was “great news” for the Republican Party.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location or circumstances shown in the viral video. Reporting is based on the footage shared on X, Reuters' reporting, and publicly available online posts.