A viral video has sparked discussion online after a customer showed what appeared to be a noticeably underfilled McDonald's breakfast burrito. The clip, which features a man reacting to the burrito while someone off camera comments on how "flat" it looks, has prompted viewers to weigh in on rising fast food prices and whether the quality still matches the cost.

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"Jeff, what burrito did you get?" a woman offscreen can be heard asking. The man holding the burrito replies, "A McDonald's breakfast burrito." However, the burrito appears noticeably underfilled, with the top half drooping and little visible filling.

"It's flat," the woman says, while Jeff replies, "It's flat."

Remember when fast food was supposed to be the cheap option? Now you’re paying restaurant prices and getting a breakfast burrito that looks like someone forgot to put the breakfast inside. pic.twitter.com/bBGXSQALh4 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 4, 2026

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Some viewers said they were disappointed

While it is true that fast food can sometimes be a gamble due to the nature of the job, seeing a burrito like this is prompting viewers to question what the point of fast food even is anymore. Especially with how much a simple meal can cost these days at chains like McDonald's and Burger King.

"Fast food was always cheap, both dollar wise & quality wise, but it was good for the price you paid & you were happy. Fast forward to 2026, it’s not cheap & it’s not good for the price you pay, it’s cheap quality food, but now at restaurant prices. Just buy restaurant takeout," one user commented.

Another commenter said the video reflected broader changes. "This is a perfect metaphor for the world today. Nothing is like it used to be. Everything is smaller and more expensive. Joy is now the rarest of commodities. People it's time to go find your joy and don't let anyone get in your way," they wrote.

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The comment reflected a broader sentiment in the replies. Things like fast food used to be a spot of joy or a treat for many. Families especially loved it because they could feed a family for a relatively cheap price. But like much in the world, that seems to no longer exist for most people.

Some commenters suggested for skipping fast food and making your own breakfast. And while that is possible for some people, many did it because it was all they could do, or it was the easiest option for them. It is important to remember that not everything is a universal experience.

Sure, they can "stop whining" and go someplace else, but this goes further than that. When quality keeps going down and prices keep going up, nobody is really winning.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded. The reporting above is based on the viral clip and publicly available comments shared on X.