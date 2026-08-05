“It’s Vandalism”: Neighbor Deflated the Pool an Illinois Mom Spent Days Setting Up—Internet Demands Justice

A neighbor deflated the pool a single mom from Illinois spent days setting up for her children in the backyard. The video footage has gone viral and sparked outrage, with many demanding justice on the internet for the mom.

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The Daily Dot was unable to locate the source of the video, which may have been taken down. The footage was shared by the verified X account @ScottEnlow, which wrote that the mother spent days leveling the ground before setting up the pool. According to the details shared by them, the mom spent days levelling the ground.

From the video, a woman (the alleged neighbor) was seen briskly walking toward the newly built pool in a yard at night. The camera seemed to have detected her presence and lit green to indicate that it was a person.

?In Illinois, a single mom spent days leveling the ground and setting up a swimming pool for her two kids.



Her neighbor, bothered by the noise of the children playing, snuck over one night and took it away in an instant.



What's a good punishment the person who did this? pic.twitter.com/LHTcQ9VACz — ?‍♂️? Tales of Badge & Blaze™ (@ScottEnlow) August 4, 2026

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After looking around to check whether she was being watched, she deflated the pool. When it made a loud pop, she ran from the yard as water spilled across the ground.

The account shared the neighbor's reasoning in the caption of their X post. Apparently, the woman was bothered by the noise her two children were allegedly making. And so she had decided to take matters into her own hands and deflate the pool.

The account asked the internet what “punishment” the woman from the video deserved and sparked a wave of responses about legal implications of her actions.

The Internet Asked for Justice After the Neighbor Deflated the Pool

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The video went viral with over 2.4 million views as of publication and gained mixed responses to the situation. The majority of X users demanded justice to be served legally and called it vandalism and trespassing.

Many described the neighbor's actions as vandalism. One such person explained, “Destroying someone else’s property because you’re annoyed isn’t a disagreement; it’s vandalism. Let the law handle it.”

A user suggested compensation for the damages incurred. They said, “She should have to pay for a new pool, setup, and water.”

She will easily be identified. Press charges and make her replace it. Then give her a trespass notice. — Matt (@UltraLuxeFender) August 5, 2026

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The user added that there should be legal repercussions for it, saying, “She should also be arrested for trespassing and criminal damage to the property.”

Another commented, “Full restitution for a new pool, setup, and water, plus charges for trespassing and criminal damage. That’s the minimum.” Similarly, the comments were filled with users citing alleged legal violations from the video.

The name and identity of the woman have not been confirmed. Likewise, the exact location of the incident remains unknown.

Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the video footage shared by @ScottEnlow on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.