A woman is facing backlash on X after a video was posted showing her confronting a man and his children at a public pool. She called the police on them while they were relaxing outside. This interaction caused one of the children to cry out that he didn’t want to go to jail. Many viewers believed she was motivated by racism.

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MAGA mama calls police on Black man using pool—traumatizing his kids to tears.



"I don’t want you to go to jail," child cries.

"Please just get your ID."



"Just because we’re black—we can sit just like everybody else," dad explains.



She did not demand any other swimmers show ID.… pic.twitter.com/5vIuC6N89Q — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) August 4, 2026

The man the police were called on is filming the video. He explains the situation, “So, I’m sitting out here at the pool with my children and I’m the only man out here. The white people here came out and told me that if I don’t show my ID, I have to leave.”

This would be something he would comply with, but he noticed none of the white swimmers had to do the same thing. “No one else has to show their ID,” he points out. So now, she’s calling the police on me and the police are going to come in front of my children.” He notices that the woman calling the police is smiling through it all. “Look, they’re smiling. She’s smiling.”

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He explains that he lives in the building and therefore has access to the pool just like everyone else. For some reason, the woman doesn’t seem to believe him. She doesn’t want to be recorded, but he lets her know she will be because of her actions.

“When the police come, I’ll be here” he says. He then asks who brings an ID to a swimming pool, and is angry that he is the only one who is being asked to do this. He says he is concerned because his children are witnessing the interaction.

He doesn’t want his children to be traumatized. One of his kids is asking about the police coming, and cries that he doesn’t want to go to jail. “You don’t have to cry,” the man comforts him. He reassures them that no one would be taken into custody by the police.

People Weren't Happy This Woman Called the Police on a Family

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It was hard to see how much that interaction impacted his children. It took place in Chicago, Illinois, and outraged the community.

Commenters on X thought this was a clear example of discrimination, and he could take them to court over it. “Sue, sue, sue. Sue the psycho stalker and the evil folk. Hit 'em in the pocket.” Another person weighed in, “That woman should serve a year in prison for misusing emergency services, false reporting and wasting tax dollars. I'm so tired of the entitled idiots who believe they can mind everyone else's business except their own. What a dumb bitch.”

Many people applauded the way the man kept his cool and didn’t lash out in front of his children even though he was being harassed. It’s unclear if the police ever showed up to the pool.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter or what happened after the video ended. The article is based on footage shared on X and the participants' statements in the video.