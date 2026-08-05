A video going around on the Reddit sub R/TikTokCringe shows a woman dining at a restaurant when suddenly, she takes food off the plate of the seat next to her where clearly, the customer had finished eating and left. The plate was empty other than what appears to be a piece of steak. People weren't thrilled with this behavior, calling it rude and gross.

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The video starts by showing the woman eating her own food. She appears to have ordered steak herself, but the text over the video read, “POV: His fat cap looked better than mine.” She thought he had the superior piece of steak. The issue was, the man had already left the restaurant, leaving trash around his plate. She also didn’t know him.

She’s making eyes at the plate next to her when she says, “He left the best part.” The plate also appeared to contain a napkin he had used to clean up while eating on it. It didn't stop her as she grabbed what she wanted off his plate.

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"He left the best part," she says as she holds it up to the camera. While she’s eating it, she says, “He’s gone, right?” She adds, “Never leave your fat when I’m around.”

Reddit Had a Lot to Say About This Woman's Food Choices

Reddit users were not happy by this video. People were outraged to see a lack of manners and behavior they found to be inappropriate.

“People do grosser things every fucking day. Like taking a shit without washing their hands. You'd be amazed,” one person commented. Someone replied to their thread, “I didn't believe this back in the day, but then COVID happened and people had to be taught how to wash their hands...”

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Another person said it’s time to put the camera down and stop recording everything we do. While others thought this video may have been set up. “Like, it could be the plate of the person filming the video, who put their plate on the table across, with the girl acting like she took scraps from the plate of another customer that just left,” they wrote.

Some didn’t find the situation gross at all. “Was it really rude if the guy was gone already? I would never do it myself, but it is not really gross either, if the guy just ate with a fork and knife as well. Imo this is better than it being thrown away,” one person commented. “I'm always amazed by our human minds. There are trillions of bacteria living inside of us and on us, millions of microscopic mites crawling over our skin at any given moment, and yet we are disgusted by someone taking a piece of meat from a stranger's plate.”

No matter where they stood on the issue, people had a lot to say about the woman’s actions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. The article is based on footage shared to Reddit's r/TikTokCringe and public comments responding to the clip.