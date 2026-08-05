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Amazon Driver Shows His ‘Fast’ Delivery Method — Then Explains Why Homes With Snacks Get Better Treatment

5:01 PM CDT on August 5, 2026

Amazon Driver Shows His “Fast” Way of Delivering Packages

Amazon Driver Shows His “Fast” Way of Delivering Packages

|Photo Credit: X/@Chicago_Goofies

A video showing an alleged Amazon delivery driver's package delivery routine has sparked debate online after viewers noticed how he handled customers' orders. Because plenty of Amazon drivers are willingly sharing their content on various platforms, with some even showing how they complete deliveries more efficiently.

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One alleged Amazon delivery driver who shared a video showing what his day looked like with 215 packages amounting to 138 stops. He even showed the inside of his truck with everything loaded and ready to go.

But it’s not the amount of packages he’s responsible for that has made his clip go viral and gotten people talking. It’s what he does with the packages that has stirred some pretty heated opinions. The video shows him tossing many of the packages.

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Alleged Amazon Delivery Driver Shows Himself Tossing Many of His Packages 

In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @Chicago_Goofies, the driver begins by sharing how many packages he’s responsible for before telling viewers, “Let’s get this day started.”

At one home, he can be seen standing far away from the door and tossing the package toward the front of the home, similar to how someone would throw a Frisbee. In another scene, he’s standing outside of a gated home and says, “LeBron to Philly baby,” before throwing a package a few feet away from what looks like a delivery bin.

He then shows various other clips of himself tossing packages while standing several feet away from the door, showing that he doesn’t actually walk all the way up to the home and carefully set each package down. In one clip, he even says, “Ay ya,” before throwing the package as if he’s doing some kind of karate move.

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In another clip, the package goes so high that it hits the side of the entryway of the home, bounces off, hits the other side, and then falls to the floor.

But what really threw some viewers off was when he came across a home and said, “Oh, put that down nicely,” before showing himself gently placing the packages right in front of the front door. Then he explains why.

“You know why? Because we got snacks, bitch,” he says, before helping himself to two bags of treats left outside. He gets to another large home and says, “No snacks? F*** your package,” before tossing it toward the front door. To show just how bold he was being, he even tossed a package while a man was standing near his front door, still inside his home. “Man at the door, I don’t care,” he says before once again throwing the package while standing several feet away from the home.

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He ends the clip counting down the last few packages, which, like the others, were all tossed toward the doors. While one commenter said, “If this is real clearly Amazon will find him and fire him. And hopefully never gets another job again,” another shared a different take, writing, “The only surprise is that he merely took two packets instead of the whole lot.”

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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