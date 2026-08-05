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Woman Admits She Has ‘Beef’ With Friend’s Daughter — ‘I Know It’s Actually Insane to Have Beef With a 3-Year-Old’

3:46 PM CDT on August 5, 2026

Woman Says Friend's 3-Year-Old Has 'Bad Vibes'

Woman Says Friend’s 3-Year-Old Has ‘Bad Vibes’

|Photo Credit: Unsplash

A woman’s post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries has sparked discussion online after she admitted she doesn’t like her friend’s 3-year-old daughter because she believes the child has “bad vibes.” The Reddit user, who said she and her partner are child-free by choice, explained that while she gets along with most children, she just can’t “vibe” with one of her friend’s daughters.

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Woman Says She Has "Beef" With Friend's 3-Year-Old Girl

While some people might find it hard to admit they have "beef" with a child, this Redditor blatantly put it out there that she does, even if it makes her a "terrible person."

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u/bitchluvsbidets explained that she and her partner are child-free "by choice," but she has three nieces and three nephews. She also said she has plenty of friends with kids between the ages of one and 14, suggesting she's not someone who's never around children or that she dislikes them.

But one of her friend's kids seems to have really gotten under her skin, enough that she felt the need to vent about it online. She said the girl is only 3 years old but that she just can't "vibe" with her. She admitted, "I know it's actually insane to have beef with a 3-year-old but her vibes are soooo bad."

She even went on to say the child "is not a cool kid" before listing several examples of the behavior that led her to conclude she just doesn’t like her. According to the Reddit user, the girl is "problematic" because she "pretends to fall if she doesn't have attention, actively express[es] disgust towards my friend and her pets (3 very well behaved retired racing dogs), and fake cries until my friend is almost in tears and then will laugh at her."

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The Reddit user added that while she understands kids "are assholes sometimes," she's hopeful "lil homie gets cool."

While some people in the comments joked that the woman sounded like their mom, others weren't nearly as judgmental as she may have expected.

"Like you can literally give birth to psychopaths and serial killers. Some women give birth to their future murderer it's insane. People don't seem to realize a baby grows into an entire person and could be genuinely evil," one person wrote.

Another added, "One of the reasons having children is terrifying but ppl don't want to talk about it."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The reporting above is based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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