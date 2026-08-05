A video shared on X is drawing attention after a man caught another passenger's shoe in midair during a roller coaster ride. In the middle of a roller coaster ride, the man filming the video caught a passenger's shoe in perfect timing. If it hadn't landed in his hands, the girl might've had to walk the rest of the day barefoot on one side.

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Reshared by X user @realAnn_29, the video has climbed to almost 1 million views since it was posted yesterday. People in the comment section are astonished at the chances of this happening, while having a laugh about it at the same time. However, people are also commenting about the passenger's response to getting her shoe back from the kind stranger.

This dude didn't just survive the drop… he caught a free souvenir mid air. Honestly, it's the funniest thing I've seen! ???? pic.twitter.com/kU3ECIdQkr — Anna ?? (@realAnn_29) August 4, 2026

As the video begins, a single sneaker could be seen hurtling through the air just as the roller coaster was about to take a sharp left turn. Miraculously, in an unlikely sequence of events, it came directly toward him, and he caught it. The passenger appears to be seated toward the front of the train while the man filming is seated farther back.

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Immediately after catching the shoe, he yelled, "Oh my God! I got it!" It almost sounded as if he couldn't believe what just happened. What's crazy is that the passenger in the seat in front of him saw the shoe coming, moved her head out of the way and raised her hand to try and catch it himself. The shoe instead lands in the man's hands.

The man held on to the shoe for the remainder of the ride, yelling, "I caught the shoe! Woohoo!" He even held it up like a badge of honor, proud of his lucky catch.

Image Credit: X/@realAnn_29

And as the ride came to an end and returned to its starting location, the man couldn't help but share his excitement with the passengers ahead of him. He laughed and said, "I got hit in the face and caught a shoe!" One of the passengers turned around and asked, "Did you catch that?" Then someone else said in disbelief, "You caught the shoe?! Oh my God! Yeah!"

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As the kind stranger approached the group of girls from the front row, they jumped and clapped for joy as they saw him coming with the shoe in his hand. One of the girls in pink stepped forward wearing only one sneaker on her feet, appearing to indicate it belonged to her. She took the sneaker and went back to laugh with her friends, but didn't even stop to thank the man for bringing it to her.

An X user noticed that and wrote, "He should have charged her, she didn't even thank him."

Seeing the humor in the situation, one person wrote, "What are the chances, someone loses a shoe on a roller coaster, someone catches that shoe, and it’s all caught on camera."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the identities of those featured. The article is based on footage and claims shared on social media.