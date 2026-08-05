A video shared on X has sparked discussion after a man spoke to a group of young boys about respecting workers who clean portable toilets. Teaching young children about the value of hard work is a noble endeavor, and one that should be more commonly taught. It helps them realize that all work should be respected, no matter what the job is.

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In the video, the man asks the group of boys what needs to be done with a port-a-potty when it is done being used. Obviously, they answer that it needs to be cleaned. The man explains that port-a-potties are usually in places that mean countless people have used them, meaning the work can be especially challenging.

He goes on to talk about how people can stuff up the toilets with trash and that those instances need to be taken into consideration as well. He also tells them about how dirty they can get due to people using them.

"We want to respect people that we don't meet," he tells them.

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Would you want to spend your day cleaning up other people’s poop?



The boys met a man who cleans porta potties.



Every mess you make becomes somebody else’s responsibility.



Respect isn’t just how you treat people you know—it’s how you treat the people you’ll never meet. pic.twitter.com/Rc2zUYMY8C — King Randall, I. (@NewEmergingKing) August 4, 2026

Viewers Praise the Man's Message About Respect

Many commenters said they appreciated the message. It isn't an easy one, and it is not one that many choose to do. So the fact that he is doing it makes it all the more important. And it is especially important to tell children that respect isn't just limited for the people that you already know.

"Dirty Jobs should be required viewing for all kids and adults. We don't appreciate a lot of people who do the tough work," a user commented.

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"What you're teaching these kids is amazing - humility, honor, appreciation, personal responsibility, and respect. Thank you, King," praised one.

Other users also talked about their own experiences with teaching their kids respect for the workers of the world. Said one, "The BEST TEACHING: 'We must respect the people we might never meet'!!! Oh my goodness, that is so enlightening. I used to do something similar with my child from age 2 onward. I taught him: 'Don’t ever make anyone’s job harder than it needs to be'. I made him clean the glass case at the ice cream shop if he put his fingerprints all over the case. I’d ask the staff for the Windex and a paper towel. Your lesson is even better than mine. Just perfect."

The video prompted hundreds of comments from viewers discussing respect, gratitude and teaching children to value all types of work.