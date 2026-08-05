“Call The Police”: A Woman Grabbed an Axe After an Intruder Entered Her Detroit Home — the Video Is Going Viral and Viewers Are Split on What She Should Have Done Sooner

A video shared on X by @CrimeInTheD shows an attempted home invasion. Yet below it, viewers are torn on how the family inside the house responded to the frightening encounter.

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The footage shows a masked individual outside a home as he leans into an open lower window while the lady filming him from inside the house is heard repeatedly urging them to call 911. Throughout the video, children could be heard in the background as adults attempted to prevent the suspected intruder from entering.

The location is Detroit, though it is unclear whether any arrests were made or whether anyone suffered serious injuries. The nearly eight-minute recording shows people inside the home repeatedly telling the individual to leave. "Call the police, Harmony. Call the police," one says multiple times. Another reassures the children.

As the confrontation continues, the suspected intruder threatens those inside the home, but family repeatedly warns that law enforcement will be contacted. In the second half of the clip, the individual had entered the home as one lady keeps screaming, "Help! Somebody help!" She then appeared wearing a pink robe and holding an axe, with her hand raised to her forehead.

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She finally asserts that police are on their way and that the intruder "[messed] up." Before that segment, part of the video captures audio only, as the phone appeared to have been flipped over during the commotion.

A Detroit mother says this terrifying home invasion happened while she was inside her home with her four children. #Detroit #Viral #CrimeInTheD® pic.twitter.com/wfnt5eq0dO — CrimeInTheD ® (@CrimeInTheD) August 3, 2026

However, the footage led many viewers to question how the family handled the situation. "The children shouldn't be exposed to this. The impact on their psychology," one X user wrote. "[Why] is she more invested in video recording without any prior preparation to defend?"

Others said the homeowner would have been justified in using force as the intruder entered the residence. "Now had she blown his head off she would've been well within her rights," another commented. Several also said more immediate action should have been taken instead of continuing to record. "Absolutely zero survival skills. All the time recording would have been better spent on calling the police," one posted.

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Another wrote, "Internet (...) people will stand there yelling call the police while recording instead of CALLING THE POLICE!"

Image living in a city where a violent home invasion takes the cops 30 minutes to arrive! — Pro Jangle (@ProJangle10) August 4, 2026

Some commenters suggested alternative self-defense like using household items to physically confront the suspect. Others said that they were left shaken by the footage. "Something in me shifted while watching this… and I wanted a completely different ending," one user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @CrimeInTheD. The identities of those involved, the specific location within Detroit, and whether any arrests were made have not been confirmed.