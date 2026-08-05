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A Woman Who Had Been Vegan for 14 Years Tried Steak for the First Time and Cried — Her Husband’s Reaction Is What the Internet Is Really Talking About

By Reni

7:33 AM CDT on August 5, 2026

Vegan tried steak for the first time in 14 years and was moved to tears.

Vegan tried steak for the first time in 14 years and was moved to tears.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @_love_soo_

A vegan tried steak for the very first time in 14 years and was moved to tears at the taste. The internet couldn’t be happier about her experience. But they also praised her husband for being supportive while she indulged in a home-cooked piece of steak. 

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TikToker @love_soo_ shared her reaction after eating steak for the first time in 14 years. The woman recorded her reaction alongside her husband, who cooked up the piece of steak for her to try. 

@_love_soo__

14 Years VEGAN, First Time Eating STEAK ? #fyp

♬ original sound - Love Soo

While he was in the process of cooking it to what appears to be a medium-rare consistency, she told him how scared she felt to try it out. In response, he playfully mentioned how nervous he was in comparison to her. 

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Once it was done, he let it rest, garnished it with a few toppings of garlic, and served it to her on a wooden platter. She sliced it up into even portions, put a fork through it, and showed viewers the cook on it. And thus began the emotional review. 

The Vegan Tried Steak and Cried Tears of Joy

Initially, the content creator hesitated and stressed the fact that she was a vegan for 14 years. She turned to her husband and told him she already felt like crying. He lovingly told her she didn’t have to force herself to eat it and that he would eat it instead. 

He sweetly patted her head when she began getting emotional and explained, “People said bad things to me because I was vegan; it doesn’t make sense.” He continued to offer support until she finally took her first bite of meat, while her husband anxiously watched. 

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A few seconds into chewing, the woman began almost bawling and said, “It tastes so good!” On observing her reaction, her husband laughed in the background. He asked her if she truly enjoyed it. To which she nodded ‘yes’ while crying into his arms. 

The content creator mentioned that she assumed it would taste bad and gamey, but she was proven wrong. The woman went in for another bite with the garlic and once more broke down in tears of joy. 

The woman continued to emotionally praise the flavor and tenderness of the steak and was grateful for the overall experience. Her reaction went viral and gained 20 million views as of publication. 

The Internet Gushed Over the Woman’s Wholesome Reaction

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On X, viewers praised the husband for his support throughout the video. They also commented on her reaction to eating steak for the first time since she was a vegan. The video also found its way to X and was shared by @bigseun_.

One user mentioned, “It banged so much, she cried tears of joy.” Similarly, another said, “The first bite of steak hits harder than any diet could.”  One more commented on the discipline involved in being a vegan. 

They noted, “I always respect vegans when I meet them; it takes a lot of discipline, honestly.” Others praised the man, saying, “May this kind of love find me; I love how supportive he is.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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