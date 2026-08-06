‘If You’ll Do It for Me Because of My Followers, Do It for Everyone’: TikToker Rejects KFC Apology After Getting 35 Pieces in a 50-Piece Order

A TikToker called out KFC after discovering he only got 35 pieces of chicken popcorn after paying for 50. His outrage sparked debate, leaving many wondering: is shrinkflation hitting fast food? And is it on the rise? One account addressed the possibility.

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Famous influencer @darkandemomitskiboy told KFC he wasn’t planning on getting “scammed” in a heated TikTok video. He wanted to count the pieces in his 50-piece bucket of chicken popcorn to ensure he was getting what he paid for.

He also told viewers that if they didn’t deliver on the number, he’d personally visit the outlet. He also got himself fries, a famous bowl, three chicken tenders with some gravy, and for beverages he got Pepsi, Coke, and a Sprite.

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The TikToker also ordered an extra portion of the chicken popcorn, because he claimed he doesn’t like being scammed. He counted the pieces one by one.

Halfway through, he noticed that the quantity was a far cry from the 50 pieces he was promised. He tapped on the bucket and said, "KFC, KFC?" But continued to count until the number stopped at 35.

At this point, he justified buying an extra portion because he claimed, “I don’t trust you guys…This is what people do; they scam.” Lastly, he told potential KFC buyers that if they’re going there expecting to “get 50,” not to depend on it.

The Internet Was Outraged After the TikToker Called Out KFC

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Representatives of KFC were quick to respond to the TikToker’s viral video, which reached 2.7 million views as of publication. They thanked him for flagging the issued a sincere apology, and asked him to reach out via DMs so they could make it up to him.

The TikToker shared another video addressing the apology and told them he didn’t “forgive” them. He said that if KFC was only addressing his complaint because of his social media following, the company should extend the same response to all customers.

Americans are wide awake to being robbed by companies shorting them on food



Here are 2 tests from fast food orders, both are short



- A KFC 50 count popcorn chicken only has 35 pieces

- This Chick-fil-A nuggets is supposed to be 30 pieces, it only has 27



“You f*cking liars — Do… pic.twitter.com/hIYd6G6YLI — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 5, 2026

This interaction was reshared by @WallStreetApes on X and has prompted many to wonder if shrinkflation was on the rise with the increase of incidents similar to the TikTokers. Many expressed their frustrations.

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One user claimed, “Businesses these days have no integrity…” Others flooded the comment section sharing experiences similar to the TikToker at different fast food restaurants. Some claimed the same happened at McDonald’s; others at Chipotle.

But many continue to wonder if this is also a result of shrinkflation or a genuine counting error. In a series of videos, the TikToker claimed he had not yet received either an apology or a refund from KFC.

The details above solely reflect the videos shared by @darkandemomitskiboy on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.