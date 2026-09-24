Woman Says God Closed the Door on Her Dream Career

A TikTok creator is sharing why she says she no longer fears setbacks or unexpected changes in her life, believing that God can close one door while opening another. TikTok creator @brittanyybowen shared a video explaining why she has learned to trust what happens when an opportunity suddenly disappears. The video received more than 187,000 views and 784 comments.

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Brittanyy said that throughout her life, she has experienced situations where opportunities she enjoyed and fully embraced suddenly came to an end. Although those moments initially left her feeling sad and fearful, she said something better eventually presented itself.

Because of those experiences, Brittanyy said she now believes that a closed door does not necessarily mean the end of an opportunity. Instead, she sees it as a sign that another opportunity may be waiting for her. She said she has developed a track record of seeing unexpected opportunities appear after something in her life comes to an end.

Brittanyy explained that she believes God knows what is planned for her life, even when she does not know what comes next. She said that sometimes a door has to close because she would not have chosen to close it herself. According to Brittanyy, after one door closes, she believes God can direct her toward another opportunity that is already available to her.

She said this perspective has transformed how she approaches major changes in her life and has taught her to embrace what she described as pivoting.

Brittanyy Says God Closed the Door on Her Dream Career

Brittanyy used her former career as an example of how she believes those unexpected changes have worked in her favor. She said becoming an NFL sports reporter had always been her dream. She pursued that goal by attending college and earning a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism.

Her efforts eventually paid off. Brittanyy said that by age 24, she had landed a reporting job with the Dallas Cowboys. Although she said the NFL reporting job did not pay particularly well, she did not mind because it was the career she had always wanted.

Then, according to Brittanyy, that opportunity unexpectedly came to an end.

She said losing the job crushed her and left her unsure about what she would do next. But she believes that setback ultimately redirected her toward entrepreneurship.

Brittanyy said she had always believed she would either become a successful sports reporter or build a successful business. She said the end of her reporting career eventually led her to become an entrepreneur and achieve a level of financial success that she believes would not have been possible had she remained on her original career path.

She also said becoming a mother was another major goal in her life. Brittanyy said she wanted to give her children opportunities and a lifestyle she did not have growing up.

She believes that the career setback ultimately helped make that possible. For Brittanyy, the experience reinforced her belief that people should not always fear when something they want comes to an end.

She said people often struggle with trusting God's plan because they want to control the outcome of their lives and expect things to happen quickly.

Brittanyy encouraged viewers to consider that an unexpected ending could lead to an opportunity they never anticipated.

Many of the reactions to her video agreed with her views on God intentionally closing doors to lead us on a better path. One commenter said that when the door closes, we don't understand what is happening at the moment, but it always works in our favor. They wrote, "Every door that closes later on makes so much sense when the other door opens and it's HELLO BEAUTIFUL!"

Another commenter said something similar. They wrote, "I believe this so much. The door closing feels soul destroying. . . But looking back. . . I'm so happy it was closed. The next door was the plot twist."

The reactions reflected a common theme in the comments: Some viewers said they had also experienced situations where an opportunity they desperately wanted did not work out, only to later understand why the change happened.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the video, which are based solely on @brittanyybowen’s account of her career journey, faith and belief that God redirected her after unexpected setbacks.