Server Shares the Greeting He Uses to Stand Out to Customers

TikTok creator @ryan_stannard4 posted a video that has drawn over 1.6 million views and 937 comments, explaining what he considers a better way to greet a table of guests if you want to make a lasting impression. As a server, Ryan said he has noticed that many servers use a generic approach when greeting customers. In his view, servers need to find ways to stand out from the crowd if they want to make more tips.

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Ryan began by explaining that if you're a server who greets a table by saying, "Hi, my name is __, I'll be taking care of you today," you're already off to a bad start. He went on to explain that there are likely multiple servers working the floor at the same time, all trying to provide good service and earn tips. Because of that, he believes servers should use a greeting that sounds different from everyone else's.

He went on to explain that when he approaches a table, he says, "Hey guys. How's our day going?" Something simple yet engaging. Opening with a question like this forces them to respond with a question like, "And how's your day going?" To which you can then respond, "Phenomenal" or "Fantastic" or "Stupendous. Thank you for asking." He explained that, at this point, you now have their attention.

Ryan said the next step is to get their food and drink order. Notice, he hasn't told them his name as yet. He said it should be done in the order of food and drink orders first before disclosing your name because it's a psychological fact that a person is more likely to remember your name after their needs have been met.

As a Server, Ryan Believes Leading With Your Name First Will Get You Forgotten

Ryan said he doesn't introduce himself by name until after taking the guests' orders. He believes that when servers introduce themselves before taking an order, customers may forget their names within the first few minutes because they're focused on deciding what they want to eat and drink. His approach, he said, is to meet their immediate needs first and introduce himself afterward.

Ryan also argued that his method sounds more natural and less "carbon-copied" than the standard server introduction. He said it saves time and makes the interaction more efficient while keeping the conversation "short, sweet, and to the point." He also believes waiting to introduce himself makes it more likely that guests will remember his name.

Reactions to the video ranged from a commenters agreeing to his method, to guests saying that they don't fancy small talk when giving their orders. One commenter who may be a server said she gets interrupted by her customers in the introduction stage. She wrote, "I usually get interrupted with 'Waters to start please.'"

Another commenter said she would rather skip the small talk, just make sure the orders are correct. She wrote, "Please no! As a guest... I don't want to answer small talk questions. Just get my order right, bring the sauces I asked for, and refill my drink before it's completely empty and we're golden!"

The differing reactions highlight how much customers' preferences can vary when it comes to interacting with restaurant servers. While some guests may appreciate a friendly conversation, others may prefer a quicker and more straightforward ordering experience.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @ryan_stannard4's experience and perspective as a restaurant server, as shared on TikTok.